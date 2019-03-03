UFC 235 results: Johnny Walker injures himself celebrating vicious first-round TKO victory

Johnny Walker is one of the bright young stars of the UFC light heavyweight division, and Saturday night at UFC 235, the 26-year-old Brazilian showed the world why a title shot may be in his not-so-distant future. He also showed that he may want to reevaluate the way he celebrates these incredible victories, as well.

Walker took on Misha Cirkunov during the preliminary portion of the card, and once again, his night of work was short-lived. Just 36 seconds into the opening round, the 6-foot-6 Walker caught Cirkunov with a brutal knee that sent him straight to the canvas. As Walker pounced with strikes, the referee quickly called the bout, giving Walker his third consecutive UFC knockout triumph within the first two minutes of the fight getting started. The charismatic Walker proceeded to celebrate the win by breaking out the worm dance.

But ... the dance actually put a slight damper on the victory for Walker. As you can see, while he was executing the celebration, Walker laid on the canvas for a bit. It was clear he was hurt, and when asked by ESPN's Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview, Walker laughingly admitted that he separated his shoulder.

Separated shoulder aside, Walker was all smiles as he departed the cage following yet another dominating victory in quick fashion. A light heavyweight title shot is clearly in the cards at some point down the line, he just may want to modify the way he's celebrating these wins, for his own sake.