UFC 235 results -- Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights
Follow along with coverage from Las Vegas where two titles are on the line
A pair of pivotal title bouts headline one of the deepest pay-per-view cards in recent memory as Jon Jones headlines Saturday's UFC 235 event in Las Vegas. Jones will defend his 205-pound title against upstart Anthony Smith in the main event from T-Mobile Arena. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley looks for his fifth defense against red-hot Kamaru Usman in the co-main event.
The remainder of the card features a handful of big names and intriguing matchups, including welterweight Ben Askren'a long-awaited UFC debut against former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Las Vegas with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
UFC 235 card/results
Jon Jones (c) vs. Anthony Smith -- Light heavyweight title
Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Kamaru Usman -- Welterweight title
Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler -- Welterweights
Weili Zhang vs. Tecia Torres -- Women's strawweights
Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz -- Bantamweights
Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens -- Featherweights
Johnny Walker vs. Misha Ciruknov -- Light heavyweights
Cody Stamann vs. Alejandro Perez -- Bantamweights
Diego Sanchez def. Mickey Gall via second-round TKO (strikes)
UFC 235 updates, highlights
Thanks for stopping by.
-
UFC 235 viewing information, live stream
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 235 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
-
UFC 235 predictions, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are taking for Saturday's double title fight showdown
-
UFC 235 odds, picks, bets, sims, card
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
UFC 235 odds: Jones, Woodley favored
Oddsmakers see both Jones and Woodley retaining on Saturday
-
Ortega on title hopes, Halle Berry
Despite a loss to the champ, Ortega still has his sights on the 145-pound title
-
Mirko Cro Cop forced to retire from MMA
Cro Cop leaves a legacy in the sport after fighting for nearly two decades