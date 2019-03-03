UFC 235 results -- Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights

A pair of pivotal title bouts headline one of the deepest pay-per-view cards in recent memory as Jon Jones headlines Saturday's UFC 235 event in Las Vegas. Jones will defend his 205-pound title against upstart Anthony Smith in the main event from T-Mobile Arena. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley looks for his fifth defense against red-hot Kamaru Usman in the co-main event.

The remainder of the card features a handful of big names and intriguing matchups, including welterweight Ben Askren'a long-awaited UFC debut against former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Las Vegas with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

UFC 235 card/results

Jon Jones (c) vs. Anthony Smith -- Light heavyweight title

Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Kamaru Usman -- Welterweight title

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler -- Welterweights

Weili Zhang vs. Tecia Torres -- Women's strawweights

Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz -- Bantamweights

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens -- Featherweights

Johnny Walker vs. Misha Ciruknov -- Light heavyweights

Cody Stamann vs. Alejandro Perez -- Bantamweights

Diego Sanchez def. Mickey Gall via second-round TKO (strikes)

UFC 235 updates, highlights

Thanks for stopping by.