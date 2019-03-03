UFC 235 start time -- Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith: Live stream, watch online, PPV price, TV channel

Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 235 event on Saturday in Las Vegas

The second UFC pay-per-view event of the year has certainly shaped out to be one that we all won't want to miss. Saturday night inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 235 is set to take place. When you have a top portion of a card as loaded as this one is, the potential is certainly there for all the action you could want out of a UFC PPV offering. 

Headlining this UFC 235 event on Saturday are two championship matches. In the main event, Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Anthony Smith, and in the co-main event, Tyron Woodley puts his welterweight title up for grabs as he takes on challenger Kamaru Usman. And before these two title bouts take center stage, Ben Askren will make his UFC debut when he takes on the legend and former welterweight titleholder Robbie Lawler. 

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 235 event on Saturday night. 

How to watch UFC 235 prelims

Date: Saturday, March 2 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 235 main card

Date: Saturday, March 2 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)
Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 235 main fight card and betting odds.  

UFC 235 main card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Jon Jones (c) -950

Anthony Smith +625

Light heavyweight title

Tyron Woodley (c) -160

Kamaru Usman +140

Welterweight title

Ben Askren -275

Robbie Lawler +225

Welterweight

Weili Zhang -125

Tecia Torres +105

Women's strawweight

Cody Garbrandt -150

Pedro Munhoz +130

Bantamweight

