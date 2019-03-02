UFC 235 start time -- Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, PPV price
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 235 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
Saturday night inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the second UFC pay-per-view event of the year is set to take place with UFC 235. This is a loaded card here at the beginning of the year, with some pretty high stakes bouts at the top of the card as well as the promotional debut of a man long considered to be possibly the best welterweight in the world.
Headlining this UFC 235 event on Saturday are two championship matches. In the main event, Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Anthony Smith, and in the co-main event, Tyron Woodley puts his welterweight title up for grabs as he takes on challenger Kamaru Usman. And before these two title bouts take center stage, Ben Askren will make his UFC debut when he takes on the legend and former welterweight titleholder Robbie Lawler.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 235 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 235 prelims
Date: Saturday, March 2 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 235 main card
Date: Saturday, March 2 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)
Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 235 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 235 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones (c) -950
Anthony Smith +625
Light heavyweight title
Tyron Woodley (c) -160
Kamaru Usman +140
Welterweight title
Ben Askren -275
Robbie Lawler +225
Welterweight
Weili Zhang -125
Tecia Torres +105
Women's strawweight
Cody Garbrandt -150
Pedro Munhoz +130
Bantamweight
