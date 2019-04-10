UFC 236 odds, fight card, lines: Max Holloway, Israel Adesanya favored to win interim titles

Saturday night in Atlanta, UFC returns to pay-per-view with a card that has the potential to be remembered as one of the best throughout the year. When you have not one but two championship fights headlining an event, that tends to be the case, and that's exactly what we're getting at UFC 236 this weekend.

In the main event, an interim lightweight champion will be crowned as two of the most exciting fighters in the promotion square off. Reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway will be moving up a weight class to try and become the latest UFC dual-champion when he takes on the devastating Dustin Poirier. The winner of this one will be in line to take on true 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he is eligible to return from suspension.

The co-main event will be contested for the interim middleweight championship as reigning king Robert Whittaker recovers from the collapsed bowel and hernia he was hit with as he was set to defend his title in February against Kelvin Gastelum -- who will receive his shot at gold on Saturday. Gastelum's path to the interim 185-pound title and an eventual showdown with Whittaker will not be easy, however, as he's required to go through undefeated sensation Israel Adesanya, who's fresh off the biggest win over his career over the legendary Anderson Silva.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Westgate, for the UFC 236 card set to take place on Saturday.

UFC 236 odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Max Holloway -200 Dustin Poirier +170 Interim lightweight title Israel Adesanya -180 Kelvin Gastelum +150 Interim middleweight title Eryk Anders -190 Khalil Rountree Jr. +160 Light heavyweight Alan Jouban -115 Dwight Grant -105 Welterweight Nikita Krylov -120 Ovince Saint Preux +100 Light heavyweight Jalin Turner -125 Matt Frevola +105 Lightweight Alexandre Pantoja -155 Wilson Reis +135 Flyweight Zelim Imadaev -120 Max Griffin +100 Welterweight Boston Salmon -135 Khalid Taha +115 Bantamweight Belal Muhammad -140 Curtis Millender +120 Welterweight Montel Jackson -550 Andre Soukhamthath +400 Bantamweight Poliana Botelho -165 Lauren Mueller +142 Women's flyweight Brandon Davis -160 Randy Costa +140 Bantamweight

