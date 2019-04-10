UFC 236 odds, fight card, lines: Max Holloway, Israel Adesanya favored to win interim titles

Oddsmakers see Holloway and Adesanya claiming gold while the true champs are sidelined

Saturday night in Atlanta, UFC returns to pay-per-view with a card that has the potential to be remembered as one of the best throughout the year. When you have not one but two championship fights headlining an event, that tends to be the case, and that's exactly what we're getting at UFC 236 this weekend. 

In the main event, an interim lightweight champion will be crowned as two of the most exciting fighters in the promotion square off. Reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway will be moving up a weight class to try and become the latest UFC dual-champion when he takes on the devastating Dustin Poirier. The winner of this one will be in line to take on true 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he is eligible to return from suspension. 

The co-main event will be contested for the interim middleweight championship as reigning king Robert Whittaker recovers from the collapsed bowel and hernia he was hit with as he was set to defend his title in February against Kelvin Gastelum -- who will receive his shot at gold on Saturday. Gastelum's path to the interim 185-pound title and an eventual showdown with Whittaker will not be easy, however, as he's required to go through undefeated sensation Israel Adesanya, who's fresh off the biggest win over his career over the legendary Anderson Silva. 

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Westgate, for the UFC 236 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC 236 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Max Holloway -200

Dustin Poirier +170

Interim lightweight title

Israel Adesanya -180

Kelvin Gastelum +150

Interim middleweight title

Eryk Anders -190

Khalil Rountree Jr. +160

Light heavyweight

Alan Jouban -115

Dwight Grant -105

Welterweight

Nikita Krylov -120

Ovince Saint Preux +100

Light heavyweight

Jalin Turner -125

Matt Frevola +105

Lightweight

Alexandre Pantoja -155

Wilson Reis +135

Flyweight

Zelim Imadaev -120

Max Griffin +100

Welterweight

Boston Salmon -135Khalid Taha +115Bantamweight
Belal Muhammad -140Curtis Millender +120Welterweight
Montel Jackson -550Andre Soukhamthath +400Bantamweight
Poliana Botelho -165Lauren Mueller +142Women's flyweight
Brandon Davis -160Randy Costa +140Bantamweight

