UFC 236 odds, optimal predictions: MMA insider picks Holloway vs. Poirier, Gastelum vs. Adesanya

Max Holloway is widely considered one of the most gifted all-around fighters on the UFC roster. Most MMA observers also believe Dustin Poirier is quickly joining that elite company. They will test their mettle against each other in the main event of UFC 236 on Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The 13-fight UFC 236 card also features a compelling middleweight interim title bout between top-five contenders Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum. The main UFC Atlanta card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with preliminary fights beginning two hours earlier. Holloway (20-3), the UFC featherweight champ, is moving up one division to face Poirier (24-5), the No. 3-ranked lightweight. The winner takes the interim belt and would be next line to face Khabib Nurmagomedov when the lightweight champ comes off suspension. Holloway is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) against Poirier (+170) in the latest Holloway vs. Poirier odds after the line opened at -225. Meanwhile, Adesanya Is a -180 favorite against Gastelum (+150) in the latest Adesanya vs. Gastelum odds.

Before you enter any UFC 236 picks for Saturday, see what SportsLine's resident MMA guru, Kyle Marley, has to say. Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every UFC card and does extensive research before each event. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

At UFC on ESPN 2 card, Marley told SportsLine members that Justin Gaethje (+115) would knock out Edson Barboza in a battle of top-10 lightweights. That's exactly what happened, as the bout turned into a wild brawl and Gaethje landed the knockout blow in the first round.

Moreover, at UFC 235, Marley predicted that underdog Kamaru Usman (+150) would upset champion Tyron Woodley (-170) for the UFC welterweight title. He predicted Usman's energy and activity level would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. He was on point again, as Usman took control from the opening bell to claim the title. In fact, he went 9-2 picking fights at UFC 235, and anyone who has followed Marley is up huge.

Marley knows that Holloway vs. Poirier 2 is the closest thing to a super fight that could be arranged in the lightweight division while Nurmagomedov serves his suspension for his actions following last year's bout with Conor McGregor. The fighters met seven years ago in the infant stages of their MMA careers, and Poirier gave Holloway a loss in his UFC debut by first-round submission. They have since taken different routes to become two of the most respected athletes in the sport.

The oft-injured Holloway, 27, is No. 4 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. He has won 13 straight fights since a loss to McGregor and is coming off a spectacular knockout of previously unbeaten Brian Ortega in his last bout. The 30-year-old Poirier appears to be improving with each fight. He has won eight of his last 10 and his stoppage of Gaethje was one of the top UFC fights of 2018. Marley has locked in his plays, and he's only sharing his Poirier vs. Holloway picks at SportsLine.

For UFC 236, we can tell you Marley is backing Nikita Krylov (-115) to defeat Ovince Saint Preux (-105) in a main-card light heavyweight matchup that Vegas views as virtually even.

Saint Preux (23-11) beat Krylov by first-round submission five years ago, but Marley expects Krylov (24-6), who has won four of his last five bouts, to even the score at UFC 236. "Krylov is a kill-or-be-killed fighter. He has never been to a decision in 30 professional fights, and I don't expect this one to go 15 minutes either," Marley told SportsLine. "I expect Krylov to be the more active fighter on his feet."

Krylov has a career record of 25-6 and won four of his last five bouts. The 27-year-old has submission victories via guillotine, guillotine choke, and rear naked choke to his credit. OSP, meanwhile, is 23-12 and has dropped six of his last 11 fights.

