UFC 236 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Holloway vs. Poirier, Gastelum vs. Adesanya

Two interim title bouts headline a jam-packed UFC 236 card on Saturday at State Farm Arena. The main UFC Atlanta card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET, with preliminary fights set for 8 p.m. ET. In the main event, current featherweight champ Max Holloway (20-3) takes on Dustin Poirier (24-5) for the interim lightweight titles while champ Khabib Nurmagomedov remains suspended. Contenders Kelvin Gastelum (15-3) and Israel Adesanya (16-0) fight for the interim middleweight title in the co-main event while champion Robert Whittaker remains shelved by injuries. Adesanya is going off at -175 (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Adesanya vs. Gastelum odds. Holloway, meanwhile, is a -225 favorite, while Poirier is +185 as an underdog (risk $100 to win $185) in the latest Holloway vs. Poirier odds. Before you make any UFC 236 picks, listen to the MMA predictions from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every UFC card and does extensive research before each event. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

At UFC on ESPN 2 card, Marley told SportsLine members that Justin Gaethje (+115) would knock out Edson Barboza in a battle of top-10 lightweights. That's exactly what happened, as the bout turned into a wild brawl and Gaethje landed the knockout blow in the first round.

Moreover, at UFC 235, Marley predicted that underdog Kamaru Usman (+150) would upset champion Tyron Woodley (-170) for the UFC welterweight title. He predicted Usman's energy and activity level would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. He was on point again, as Usman took control from the opening bell to claim the title. In fact, he went 9-2 picking fights at UFC 235, and anyone who has followed Marley is up huge.

Marley knows that Holloway-Poirier is the closest thing to a super fight that could be arranged in the lightweight division while Nurmagomedov serves his suspension for his actions following last year's bout with Conor McGregor. The fighters met seven years ago in the infant stages of their MMA careers, and Poirier gave Holloway a loss in his UFC debut by first-round submission. They have since taken different routes to become two of the most respected athletes in the sport.

The oft-injured Holloway, 27, is No. 4 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. He has won 13 straight fights since a loss to McGregor and is coming off a spectacular knockout of previously unbeaten Brian Ortega in his last bout. The 30-year-old Poirier appears to be improving with each fight. He has won eight of his last 10 and his stoppage of Gaethje was one of the top UFC fights of 2018. Marley has locked in his plays, and he's only sharing his Poirier vs. Holloway picks at SportsLine.

For UFC 236, we can tell you Marley is backing Belal Muhammad (-125 in the latest UFC 236 odds) to defeat Curtis Millender (+105) in a middleweight undercard bout.

"Millender just fought a month ago and was really exposed on the ground. He is a great striker, but his weakness is his ground game," Marley told SportsLine. "Muhammad is a decent striker, but he is a solid wrestler and grappler, which is going to be his best path to victory."

