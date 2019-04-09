UFC 236 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Holloway vs. Poirier, Gastelum vs. Adesanya

UFC 236 gets underway from State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, with early prelims starting at 6:15 p.m. ET and the main card unfolding at 10 p.m. ET. Professional and amateur bettors alike have 13 total fights to evaluate, but most of the action will center on the last two bouts of the UFC 236 card. Max Holloway puts his 20-3 record on the line against Dustin Poirier (24-5) in Saturday's main event. Holloway is the current featherweight champ and will look to retain his interim title against Poirier, who's tied for the 12th-most wins in UFC history. In the latest UFC 236 odds, Holloway is a -200 money-line favorite (risk $200 to win $100), with Poirier going off at +170 (risk $100 to win $170) in the latest Holloway vs. Poirier odds. The co-main event of the UFC Atlanta card pits two extremely successful middleweights when Kelvin Gastelum (15-3) takes on the undefeated Israel Adesanya (16-0), who's favored at -180 in the latest Adesanya vs. Gastelum odds. This event is packed with top fighters, so before you enter any UFC 236 picks of your own, listen to the MMA predictions from SportsLine's Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every UFC card and does extensive research before each event. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

At UFC on ESPN 2 card, Marley told SportsLine members that Justin Gaethje (+115) would knock out Edson Barboza in a battle of top-10 lightweights. That's exactly what happened, as the bout turned into a wild brawl and Gaethje landed the knockout blow in the first round.

Moreover, at UFC 235, Marley predicted that underdog Kamaru Usman (+150) would upset champion Tyron Woodley (-170) for the UFC welterweight title. He predicted Usman's energy and activity level would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. He was on point again, as Usman took control from the opening bell to claim the title. In fact, he went 9-2 picking fights at UFC 235, and anyone who has followed Marley is up huge.

Now, with UFC 236 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup for the 13-fight card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows that Holloway-Poirier is the closest thing to a super fight that could be arranged in the lightweight division while Nurmagomedov serves his suspension for his actions following last year's bout with Conor McGregor. The fighters met seven years ago in the infant stages of their MMA careers, and Poirier gave Holloway a loss in his UFC debut by first-round submission. They have since taken different routes to become two of the most respected athletes in the sport.

The oft-injured Holloway, 27, is No. 4 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. He has won 13 straight fights since a loss to McGregor and is coming off a spectacular knockout of previously unbeaten Brian Ortega in his last bout. The 30-year-old Poirier appears to be improving with each fight. He has won eight of his last 10 and his stoppage of Gaethje was one of the top UFC fights of 2018. Marley has locked in his plays, and he's only sharing his Poirier vs. Holloway picks at SportsLine.

For UFC 236, we can tell you Marley is backing Alexandre Pantoja (-165) to earn a unanimous decision victory over Wilson Reis.

"This is a battle between two of the top 125-pounders in the world," Marley told SportsLine. "Both fighters are excellent on the ground and we could be in for plenty of scrambles and submission attempts. Pantoja should have an edge on his feet, which is where he will look to keep this fight. He is also capable on the ground. Reis has zero knockouts on his record and only lands 1.86 significant strikes per minute. If he can't land takedowns, he is going to get outworked and lose a decision on his feet. This fight will be close, with Pantoja winning the striking exchanges and Reis winning the grappling exchanges, but I am going to side with the favorite to win a decision."

Marley also has picks locked in for Poirier vs. Holloway, Gastelum vs. Adesanya and every other fight on this stacked UFC 236 card. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Poirier vs. Holloway and Gastelum vs. Adesanya? And how does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for all 13 fights on the UFC 236 card, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $20,000 in MMA bets in the past year.