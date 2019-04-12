UFC 236 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Holloway vs. Poirier, Gastelum vs. Adesanya

Dustin Poirier (24-5) and Max Holloway (20-3) last fought in 2012, and UFC 236 brings them together seven years later in one of two interim title fights on Saturday. Prelims get underway at 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta, with the main UFC 236 card beginning two hours later. The Poirier vs. Holloway odds have been swinging wildly ahead of this featherweight title fight. Holloway opened as a -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100), but has been bet down to -190. Meanwhile, Poirier is a +160 underdog (risk $100 to win $160). The current UFC 236 odds for the co-main event, an interim middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya (16-0) and Kelvin Gastelum (15-3), list Adesanya at -180, up from an open of -175. Gastelum, who hasn't fought in almost a year, is listed at +150, down from an open of +155. With so much on the line at State Farm Arena on Saturday, you should see the MMA predictions from SportsLine's resident UFC guru Kyle Marley before locking in your own UFC 236 picks. He'll help you navigate a highly competitive UFC Atlanta card.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every UFC card and does extensive research before each event. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

At UFC on ESPN 2 card, Marley told SportsLine members that Justin Gaethje (+115) would knock out Edson Barboza in a battle of top-10 lightweights. That's exactly what happened, as the bout turned into a wild brawl and Gaethje landed the knockout blow in the first round.

Moreover, at UFC 235, Marley predicted that underdog Kamaru Usman (+150) would upset champion Tyron Woodley (-170) for the UFC welterweight title. He predicted Usman's energy and activity level would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. He was on point again, as Usman took control from the opening bell to claim the title. In fact, he went 9-2 picking fights at UFC 235, and anyone who has followed Marley is up huge.

Now, with UFC 236 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup for the 13-fight card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows that Holloway-Poirier is the closest thing to a super fight that could be arranged in the lightweight division while Nurmagomedov serves his suspension for his actions following last year's bout with Conor McGregor. The fighters met seven years ago in the infant stages of their MMA careers, and Poirier gave Holloway a loss in his UFC debut by first-round submission. They have since taken different routes to become two of the most respected athletes in the sport.

The oft-injured Holloway, 27, is No. 4 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. He has won 13 straight fights since a loss to McGregor and is coming off a spectacular knockout of previously unbeaten Brian Ortega in his last bout. The 30-year-old Poirier appears to be improving with each fight. He has won eight of his last 10 and his stoppage of Gaethje was one of the top UFC fights of 2018. Marley has locked in his plays, and he's only sharing his Poirier vs. Holloway picks at SportsLine.

For UFC 236, we can tell you Marley is backing Brandon Davis (-155 in the latest UFC 236 odds) to defeat Randy Costa via TKO in a bantamweight undercard bout.

"Costa is a 4-0 prospect who has all four of his wins coming via first-round knockout," Marley told SportsLine. "He is still very green, but looks very competitive. He goes all-out from the opening bell and his kicks are very impressive. He almost kicks too much, though, and against a brawler like Davis, those kicks won't be there for him. Davis will look to push Costa backward and not give him the time or space to get his kicks off. If Davis can weather the storm early, he'll take over and win late." Book Davis over Costa via TKO has one of your top UFC 236 picks.

Marley also has picks locked in for Poirier vs. Holloway, Gastelum vs. Adesanya and every other fight on this stacked UFC 236 card. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Poirier vs. Holloway and Gastelum vs. Adesanya? And how does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for all 13 fights on the UFC 236 card, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $20,000 in MMA bets in the past year.