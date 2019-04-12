UFC 236 odds, top predictions: MMA insider picks Holloway vs. Poirier and Gastelum vs. Adesanya

Last year, Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier were involved in bouts that received plenty of consideration for fight of the year. There was an energy any time either of them entered the octagon. There's a strong chance they will create a candidate for 2019 when they face off on Saturday in the main event of UFC 236. The 13-fight UFC 236 card kicks off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta with preliminary matches at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Holloway (20-3), the current UFC featherweight champion, takes on Poirier for the interim lightweight bout while title-holder Khabib Nurmagomedov remains suspended. Poirier is ranked No. 3 in the lightweight division and eager to improve his 24-5 record. In the co-main event, top-five middleweight contenders Kelvin Gastelum (15-3) and Israel Adesanya (16-0) will fight for the interim middleweight title. Holloway is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Poirier is priced at +150 as an underdog (risk $100 to win $150). Adesanya Is a -180 favorite against Gastelum (+150). Before you make any UFC 236 picks, listen to what SportsLine's resident MMA guru, Kyle Marley, has to say.

Marley knows that Holloway vs. Poirier 2 is the closest thing to a super fight that could be arranged in the lightweight division while Nurmagomedov serves his suspension for his actions following last year's bout with Conor McGregor. The fighters met seven years ago in the infant stages of their MMA careers, and Poirier gave Holloway a loss in his UFC debut by first-round submission. They have since taken different routes to become two of the most respected athletes in the sport.

The oft-injured Holloway, 27, is No. 4 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. He has won 13 straight fights since a loss to McGregor and is coming off a spectacular knockout of previously unbeaten Brian Ortega in his last bout. The 30-year-old Poirier appears to be improving with each fight. He has won eight of his last 10 and his stoppage of Gaethje was one of the top UFC fights of 2018.

Alan Jouban (-110) to defeat Dwight Grant (-110) in a main-card welterweight showdown that Vegas views as a coin toss. Jouban (16-6) has lost two of his last three fights, but is coming off a knockout win over Ben Saunders. Meanwhile, Grant (9-2) knocked out Carlo Pedersoli in February.

"Jouban will be the fighter striking at the higher pace, and he is more likely to go for takedowns," Marley told SportsLine. "He also has knockout power himself. The only way Jouban loses this fight is by getting knocked out, so I am going to side with Jouban to win a decision." Jouban is an inch shorter than Grant at 6-0 and has won 16 of his 22 career fights. Both of Grant's career losses have been via decision.

