UFC 236 predictions -- Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Expert picks, fight card, odds, lines, start time

There's plenty to get excited about on Saturday night in Atlanta when UFC 236 lands in the city. That's because the four fighters atop the marquee are guaranteed to bring the action in a pair of interim title bouts. Featherweight champion Max Holloway is set to make his first move up to 155 pounds when he takes on No. 3 contender Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight crown. Holloway, who comes in riding a 13-fight winning streak, has just about cleaned out the featherweight division, leading to the decision to move up in weight.

Poirier, meanwhile, took the long road to finally reach his first shot at gold with UFC. The Louisiana native took on a murder's row of opponents over the last three years, including Eddie Alvarez (twice), Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Jim Miller and Yancy Medeiros. The rematch seven years in the making also shares one common loss between the two foes: Conor McGregor. The winner on Saturday is expected to be next in line to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, Israel Adesanya will face off against Kelvin Gastelum in an interim middleweight title fight that might be better on paper than either facing off against current champion Robert Whittaker. Adesanya is coming off a less-than-stellar performance against Anderson Silva in February that led many to wonder if the rising star was ready for primetime just yet. Gastelum, who was scheduled to face Whittaker that same night until an injury and illness forced the champ out of action, has not fought since May 2018 when he scored a decision win over Jacare Souza. He also boasts victories over former champions Michael Bisping and Chris Weidman.

Let's take a closer look at the complete card with the latest odds from Westgate Superbook.

UFC 236 odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Max Holloway -200 Dustin Poirier +170 Interim lightweight title Israel Adesanya -180 Kelvin Gastelum +150 Interim middleweight title Eryk Anders -190 Khalil Rountree Jr. +160 Light heavyweights Alan Jouban -130 Dwight Green +110 Welterweights Nikita Krylov -120 Ovince Saint Preux +100 Light heavyweights Jalin Turner -130 Matt Frevola +110 Lightweights Alexandre Pantoja -155 Wilson Reis +135 Bantamweights Zelim Imadaev -120 Max Griffin +100 Welterweights Boston Salmon -145 Khalid Taha +125 Bantamweights Belal Muhammad -150 Curtis Millender +130 Welterweights Montel Jackson -550 Andre Soukhamthath +400 Bantamweights Poliana Botelho -165 Lauren Mueller +142 Women's flyweights Brandon Davis -170 Randy Costa +145 Bantamweights

With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).

UFC 236 predictions

Fight Campbell Coca Crosby Mormile Wise Holloway vs. Poirier Holloway Holloway Holloway Holloway Poirier Adesanya vs. Gastelum Gastelum Gastelum Adesanya Gastelum Adesanya Anders vs. Rountree Jr. Anders Anders Anders Rountree Rountree Jouban vs. Green Jouban Jouban Green Green Jouban Saint Preux vs. Kylov Krylov OSP OSP OSP OSP Overall (2019) 10-5 9-6 9-6 9-6 9-6

Campbell on why Holloway wins: A rematch of their 2012 bout, this is about as good as it gets on the elite level in terms of an even fight between exciting strikers. But you can throw out their first meeting -- a first-round submission win by Poirier -- in terms of whether there is anything to learn from that. Holloway, who was just 20 and making his UFC debut, has grown by leaps and bounds and could find his power and stamina only increase at lightweight without having to make such a difficult weight cut. Poirier has also improved and uses angles to set up his offense as well as any other elite at 155 pounds. The difference between them, however, comes down to intangibles and vulnerability. Holloway is completely comfortable in the midst of a storm while Poirier can be lured into a brawl a bit too easily. Look for "Blessed" to make an emphatic statement in his new weight class via late stoppage.

Wise on why Poirier wins: When looking at this fight on paper, it feels about as close as possible to a draw. Both men come in on strong winning streaks and have been through the ups and downs of being a fighter. With Holloway making the move north to 155 a little later than Poirier, I tend to lean on the guy who has been able to get used to the new cut in more time. Plus, the last time we saw Poirier against a pressure striker with suspect defense, he picked apart his opponent, Justin Gaethje, with absolute precision. I lean Poirier to get a close decision here though it will be tough to see either guy pick up an L.

Campbell on why Gastelum wins: Adesanya is one of the most skilled and smartest strikers in UFC; a master at controlling distance and freezing his opponents with feints before delivering creative strikes. But the brash middleweight has rarely been tested in any form throughout his rise, which doesn't always tell the full story about a fighter's intangibles. His decision win in February against Anderson Silva created a few questions as to whether he either showed the 43-year-old legend too much respect or was too willing to let the fight go the distance. Gastelum is the perfect elite measuring stick from the standpoint that he isn't likely to outpoint Adesanya but he does bring the danger of a rocket counter left hand that can end the fight at any point. Gastelum can also wrestle and, should he be able to take the fight to the ground, could present Adesanya with challenges he hasn't yet faced. Adesanya has just about everything you would want a future star to possess. But even Hall of Fame fighters have gotten caught early in their careers and faced the kind of setbacks that define who they become. Gastelum is the perfect live underdog who could do just that via knockout.

Crosby on why Adesanya wins: Here we have a fight between two talented strikers, which generally creates the possibility for an exciting outing. The problem for Gastelum, though, is that there's a little more depth to the striking of Adesanya. When you couple the well-rounded ability of Adesanya with the confidence he gained in his last fight by going toe-to-toe and coming out on top against one of the greatest of all time in Anderson Silva, you're looking at the man who will walk out of Atlanta with the interim middleweight title on Saturday night -- (hopefully) setting up a future showdown with a fully-healthy Robert Whittaker. Adesanya: TKO3

