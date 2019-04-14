UFC 236 results -- Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights

Follow along with live coverage from Atlanta with two interim titles on the line

ATLANTA -- For the first time in UFC history, a pair of interim title bouts will headline a pay-per-view card on Saturday when UFC 236 invades State Farm Arena in Atlanta. 

Featherweight champion Max Holloway moves up to lightweight to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch seven years in the making for the interim crown in the main event while top middleweight contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya face off for the interim title at 185 pounds. Poirier scored a submission win over Holloway in the Hawaiian's UFC debut. Gastelum, meanwhile, was supposed to face middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in February before the champ fell ill hours before the bout.

The card, at the very least, will produce immediate title challengers for Whittaker and lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is suspended until July.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Atlanta with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

UFC 236 card/results

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier -- Interim lightweight title
Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum -- Interim middleweight title
Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. -- Light heavyweights
Alan Jouban vs. Dwight Green -- Welterweights
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Nikita Krylov -- Light heavyweights
Jalin Turner vs. Matt Frevola -- Lightweights
Wilson Reis vs. Alexandre Pantoja -- Bantamweights
Max Griffin def. Zelim Imadaev via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)
Khalid Taha def. Boston Salmon via first-round TKO (punches)

UFC 236 updates, highlights

Thanks for stopping by.

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories