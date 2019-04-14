UFC 236 results -- Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Live updates, main fight card, highlights

ATLANTA -- For the first time in UFC history, a pair of interim title bouts will headline a pay-per-view card on Saturday when UFC 236 invades State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway moves up to lightweight to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch seven years in the making for the interim crown in the main event while top middleweight contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya face off for the interim title at 185 pounds. Poirier scored a submission win over Holloway in the Hawaiian's UFC debut. Gastelum, meanwhile, was supposed to face middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in February before the champ fell ill hours before the bout.

The card, at the very least, will produce immediate title challengers for Whittaker and lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is suspended until July.

UFC 236 card/results

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier -- Interim lightweight title

Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum -- Interim middleweight title

Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Eryk Anders via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Dwight Green def. Alan Jouban via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

Nikita Krylov def. Ovince Saint Preux via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Matt Frevola def. Jalin Turner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Wilson Reis via first-round TKO (punches)

Max Griffin def. Zelim Imadaev via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Khalid Taha def. Boston Salmon via first-round TKO (punches)

UFC 236 updates, highlights

