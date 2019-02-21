UFC 237 fight card: Anderson Silva returns to Brazil to face Jared Cannonier in May

Legendary former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva asked for another fight in his home country, and that's exactly what he's going to receive. UFC president Dana White confirmed to ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Wednesday that Silva will face off with Jared Cannonier on the UFC 237 card on May 11 in Curitiba, Brazil.

This will be quite the quick turnaround for Silva (34-9), who's coming off a unanimous decision loss to the up-and-coming Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 back on Feb. 9. Immediately following the loss, in addition to letting Adesanya know that he was passing the middleweight baton to him, Silva expressed his desire to compete on this card in Brazil one final time. Silva's last appearance in front of his home crowd took place all the way back at UFC 153 in October 2012, a first-round TKO victory over Stephen Bonnar in Rio de Janeiro.

Cannonier (11-4) is a newcomer to the 185-pound ranks. After competing for two years in the light heavyweight division, Cannonier made his middleweight debut with a second-round TKO victory over David Branch at UFC 230 last November inside Madison Square Garden. The impressive 185-pound debut earned Branch Performance of the Night honors, and it also earned him the honor of facing one of the greatest of all time, apparently.

Whether this is the final time we see the legendary Silva in the Octagon remains to be seen, but should he earn the 35th victory in his professional career in front of his Brazilian people, one would have to assume the option would be on the table.