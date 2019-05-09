UFC 237 fight card, odds: Jessica Andrade favored to defeat Rose Namajunas for strawweight title
Oddsmakers see a new champion being crowned in Brazil on Saturday
UFC makes its return to Brazil on Saturday night with the UFC 237 card taking place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The marquee matchup of the night will see a Brazilian native challenging for the women's strawweight title in front of her home faithful, while two legendary Brazilian male competitors will also take to the Octagon on the undercard to make this a pretty stacked lineup of fights for us on Saturday night.
In the main event, Jessica Andrade will take a second crack at claiming the UFC women's strawweight title when she battles reigning champion Rose Namajunas. Andrade, the home-country betting favorite heading into the weekend, challenged former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 211 in May 2017 but came out on the wrong end of a unanimous decision. Now the task gets a bit taller as she take on the woman who not only dethroned "Joanna Champion" but also emerged victorious in their rematch.
On the undercard, Brazilian legends Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo will be in action. Silva, coming off a loss to newly-crowned interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, will look to get back in the win column in the twilight of his career as he takes on No. 10-ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier. The ex-featherweight king Aldo will be seeking his third consecutive victory as he looks to stop 30-year-old Alexander Volkanovski, who is 6-0 since making his UFC debut in November 2016.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Westgate, for the UFC 237 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 237 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jessica Andrade -130
Rose Namajunas +110
Women's strawweight title
Jared Cannonier -150
Anderson Silva +130
Middleweight
Jose Aldo -140
Alexander Volkanovski +120
Featherweight
Thiago Alves -110
Laureano Staropoli -110
Welterweight
Diego Ferreira -170
Francisco Trinaldo +145
Lightweight
Ryan Spann -145
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira +125
Light heavyweight
Thiago Moises -130
Kurt Holobaugh +110
Lightweight
Irene Aldana -275
Bethe Correia +225
Women's bantamweight
|Clay Guida -550
|BJ Penn +400
|Lightweight
|Luana Carolina -165
|Priscila Cachoeira +142
|Women's flyweight
|Warlley Alves -145
|Sergio Moraes +125
|Welterweight
|Raoni Barcelos n/a
|Carlos Huachin n/a
|Bantamweight
|Talita Bernardo -450
|Melissa Gatto +350
|Women's bantamweight
