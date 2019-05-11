UFC 237 odds, best predictions: MMA insider picks Namajunas vs Andrade, Cannonier vs Silva

Brazil will hope to see one of its own hosting a title on Saturday night when UFC 237 takes place in Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian Jessica Andrade (19-6) will challenge women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (8-3) in the main event, while fellow Brazilian and all-time great Anderson Silva will take on Jared Cannonier in the co-main event. With the home crowd in her corner, Andrade is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) to strap on the title according to the latest Namajunas vs. Andrade odds. Meanwhile, Silva (34-9) is a +115 underdog in his fight against the younger Cannonier (11-4) in the latest Cannonier vs. Silva odds, meaning a $100 wager would win $115. The prelims start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night and the main event of the 13-fight UFC 237 card begins two hours later. Before you make any UFC 237 picks, you should read the MMA predictions from SportsLine's Kyle Marley. He'll help you navigate the best values in the current UFC 237 odds.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Last week at UFC Fight Night 151, Marley advised SportsLine members that Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone would defeat the rugged Al Iaquinta in the main event. He predicted that Cerrone's more well-rounded skill set would be too much for Iaquinta to handle, and that's exactly what happened, as Cerrone dominated most of the way and earned a unanimous-decision victory. That pick was the finishing touch on an amazing night in which Marley went 11-1 and netted $100 bettors nearly $1,000 in profit.

That wasn't a fluke either. At UFC 236, Marley told SportsLine that underdog Dustin Poirier (+185) would win a close decision against Max Holloway (-225) in a bout for the interim lightweight title. Marley was on point again, as Poirier took the upper hand in a classic and close battle between two of the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighters. Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is way up.

Now, with UFC 237 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-fight UFC Rio card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single match. He's sharing his UFC 237 betting guide only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the main event has the potential to be a Fight of the Year candidate since Namajunas and Andrade are both known for their fearlessness and versatile skill sets. Namajunas is now No. 14 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings and her stock is at an all-time high following her pair of wins over Jedrzejczyk.

Andrade, who is widely regarded as the heaviest puncher in the division, hasn't lost since she dropped a decision to Jedrzejczyk in a May 2017 title bout. She is coming off a first-round knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz in September of last year. You can see Marley's highly confident UFC 237 picks for the main event at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC 237 picks we'll give away: He's backing Warlley Alves (-145) to secure the win as the favorite against Sergio Moraes in a welterweight bout between two Brazilians. With nearly matching measurables, striking stats and grappling numbers, a greater willingness to push the pace as a striker favors Alves (2.88 significant strikes per minute to 2.48). That should help him negate any minor advantage Moraes might have on the ground.

"Alves will be able to dictate where this fight takes place, so he is the rightful favorite for that reason," Marley told SportsLine. "They are both fairly well-rounded fighters, but Alves is more dangerous on his feet, while Moraes is more dangerous on the ground." Alves comes in with a record of 13-3, while Moraes is 14-5-1. Book Alves over Moraes as one of your top UFC Rio picks.

Marley also has picks locked in for Namajunas vs. Andrade, Silva vs. Cannonier and every other fight on this stacked card. Those selections, and his full UFC 237 betting guide, are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Namajunas vs. Andrade and Silva vs. Cannonier? And how does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to see which fighters you need to be all over Saturday at UFC 237, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $21,000 in MMA picks in the last year.