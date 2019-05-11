UFC 237 odds, best predictions: Top MMA insider picks Namajunas vs Andrade, Cannonier vs Silva

Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade are both known for their polite and friendly demeanor outside of the octagon and their ruthlessness inside. Their violent sides will be on full display Saturday night when they fight for the strawweight title in the main event of UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The 13-bout UFC 237 card features the main card starting at 10 p.m., two hours after the prelims kick off. Andrade (19-6), the top-ranked challenger, will have the home-crowd advantage and boasts perhaps the most knockout power in the division. She earned a title shot on the strength of three straight wins against ranked opponents. Namajunas (8-3) has perhaps the most well-rounded skill set in the division and is making her second defense of the title after she upset Joanna Jedrzejczyk to claim the belt and defended it in a rematch. Andrade is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100), up from an open of -125, while Namajunas is priced as a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125) in the latest Andrade vs. Namajunas odds. In the co-main event, Jared Cannonier meets Brazilian MMA icon Anderson Silva in a middleweight clash. Action has come in on Silva, and Cannonier is a -130 favorite in the live Cannonier vs. Silva odds after opening at -150. Before you enter any UFC 237 picks, see what SportsLine's Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Last week at UFC Fight Night 151, Marley advised SportsLine members that Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone would defeat the rugged Al Iaquinta in the main event. He predicted that Cerrone's more well-rounded skill set would be too much for Iaquinta to handle, and that's exactly what happened, as Cerrone dominated most of the way and earned a unanimous-decision victory. That pick was the finishing touch on an amazing night in which Marley went 11-1 and netted $100 bettors nearly $1,000 in profit.

That wasn't a fluke either. At UFC 236, Marley told SportsLine that underdog Dustin Poirier (+185) would win a close decision against Max Holloway (-225) in a bout for the interim lightweight title. Marley was on point again, as Poirier took the upper hand in a classic and close battle between two of the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighters. Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is way up.

Now, with UFC 237 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-fight UFC Rio card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single match. He's sharing his UFC 237 betting guide only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the main event has the potential to be a Fight of the Year candidate since Namajunas and Andrade are both known for their fearlessness and versatile skill sets. Namajunas is now No. 14 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings and her stock is at an all-time high following her pair of wins over Jedrzejczyk.

Andrade, who is widely regarded as the heaviest puncher in the division, hasn't lost since she dropped a decision to Jedrzejczyk in a May 2017 title bout. She is coming off a first-round knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz in September of last year. You can see Marley's highly confident UFC 237 picks for the main event at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC 237 picks we'll give away: He's backing Diego Ferreira (-165) to defeat Francisco Trinaldo (+145) in a lightweight clash of two Brazilians.

Ferreira (15-2) has won his past four fights following a two-match losing streak. He beat Rustam Khabilov via unanimous decision in February, his last time in the octagon, and had won four of the previous six via knockout. Meanwhile, Trinaldo (23-6) has split his past four fights, but is coming off a technical knockout over Evan Dunham.

"Ferreira has looked like he's in his prime, and Trinaldo is now on the wrong side of 40," Marley told SportsLine. "The line is about right on this fight. Diego is the more technical fighter everywhere and is only outmatched in the power category." Ferreira sports a sterling record of 15-2 and has a four-inch reach advantage.

Marley also has picks locked in for Namajunas vs. Andrade, Silva vs. Cannonier and every other fight on this stacked card. Those selections, and his full UFC 237 betting guide, are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Namajunas vs. Andrade and Silva vs. Cannonier? And how does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to see which fighters you need to be all over Saturday at UFC 237, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $21,000 in MMA picks in the last year.