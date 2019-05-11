UFC 237 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Namajunas vs Andrade, Cannonier vs Silva

Rose Namajunas is accustomed to defying the odds as an underdog, even as the UFC strawweight champion. She'll get a chance to do it again Saturday night in the main event of UFC 237, as she is a slight underdog to top-ranked challenger Jessica Andrade. The 13-bout card takes place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The main card is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, with the preliminary bouts set for 8 p.m. ET. Namajunas (8-3) is coming off a pair of upsets against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the first giving her the strawweight title and the second in a defense last year. Andrade (19-6) is looking for her fourth straight win and will be fighting in her native country. Andrade is a -125 betting favorite (bet $125 to win $100), while Namajunas is a +105 underdog (bet $100 to win $105) in the latest Andrade vs. Namajunas odds. In the co-main event, UFC legend Anderson Silva faces Jared Cannonier in a middleweight fight. The latter is a -150 favorite in the latest Silva vs. Cannonier odds.

Before you make any UFC 237 picks, you should read the MMA predictions from SportsLine's Kyle Marley. He'll help you navigate the best values in the current UFC 237 odds. Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Last week at UFC Fight Night 151, Marley advised SportsLine members that Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone would defeat the rugged Al Iaquinta in the main event. He predicted that Cerrone's more well-rounded skill set would be too much for Iaquinta to handle, and that's exactly what happened, as Cerrone dominated most of the way and earned a unanimous-decision victory. That pick was the finishing touch on an amazing night in which Marley went 11-1 and netted $100 bettors nearly $1,000 in profit.

That wasn't a fluke either. At UFC 236, Marley told SportsLine that underdog Dustin Poirier (+185) would win a close decision against Max Holloway (-225) in a bout for the interim lightweight title. Marley was on point again, as Poirier took the upper hand in a classic and close battle between two of the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighters. Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is way up.

Now, with UFC 237 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-fight UFC Rio card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single match. He's sharing his UFC 237 betting guide only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the main event has the potential to be a Fight of the Year candidate since Namajunas and Andrade are both known for their fearlessness and versatile skill sets. Namajunas is now No. 14 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings and her stock is at an all-time high following her pair of wins over Jedrzejczyk.

Andrade, who is widely regarded as the heaviest puncher in the division, hasn't lost since she dropped a decision to Jedrzejczyk in a May 2017 title bout. She is coming off a first-round knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz in September of last year. You can see Marley's highly confident UFC 237 picks for the main event at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC 237 picks we'll give away: He's backing Thiago Moises (-140) to beat Kurt Holobaugh (+120) by decision in a lightweight undercard bout.

Moises (11-3) has won two of his past three, but is looking to bounce back from a decision loss to Beneil Dariush. Holobaugh (17-6) aims to stop a two-fight losing streak after he was submitted by Shane Burgos in his last outing.

"This should be a fun fight and one of the better ones on the card," Marley told SportsLine. "I expect it to mainly take place on the feet, and either of these guys could get a knockout. Moises is the more well-rounded fighter and, with this fight taking place in Brazil, I favor him in a decision."

Marley also has picks locked in for Namajunas vs. Andrade, Silva vs. Cannonier and every other fight on this stacked card. Those selections, and his full UFC 237 betting guide, are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Namajunas vs. Andrade and Silva vs. Cannonier? And how does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to see which fighters you need to be all over Saturday at UFC 237, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $21,000 in MMA picks in the last year.