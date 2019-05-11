UFC 237 predictions -- Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade: Odds, expert picks, fight card, date

UFC 237 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will provide us the first ever UFC PPV event headlined by the smallest division in the company. Women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will put her 115-pound title on the line when she head's into enemy territory to take on Jessica Andrade in a critical fight for the division. Namajunas has been inactive for over a year since scoring a decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in April 2018 -- a rematch of their first fight where Namajunas stopped the formerly unbeaten champion in the first round.

Andrade, meanwhile, has run through her last three opponents since losing to Jedrzejczyk in 2017, earning two performance bonuses along the way. In the co-main event, it's the return of Anderson Silva when he squares off against Jared Cannonier. It's the quickest turnaround of Silva's legendary career, having lost by decision to Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 in February. It's also a fight that seems to serve no purpose for Silva's future in the division or company against the No. 10 ranked man in the middleweight division.

UFC 237 odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jessica Andrade -120 Rose Namajunas (c) +100 Women's strawweight title Jared Cannonier -135 Anderson Silva +115 Middleweight Jose Aldo -135 Alexander Volkanovski +115 Featherweight Thiago Alves -110 Laureano Staropoli -110 Welterweight Irene Aldana -330 Bethe Correia +260 Women's bantamweight Ryan Spann -140 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira +120 Light heavyweight Thiago Moises -120 Kurt Holobaugh +100 Lightweight Clay Guida -700 BJ Penn +500 Lightweight Luana Carolina -170 Priscila Cachoeira +145 Women's flyweight Warlley Alves -135 Sergio Moraes +115 Welterweight Raoni Barcelos -1000 Carlos Huachin +650 Bantamweight Talita Bernardo -450 Melissa Gatto +350 Women's bantamweight

With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (editor).

UFC 237 predictions

Fight Campbell Coca Crosby Mormile Wise Namajunas (c) vs. Andrade Andrade Namajunas Andrade Namajunas Namajunas Cannonier vs. Silva Cannonier Silva Cannonier Silva Cannonier Aldo vs. Volkanovski Aldo Aldo Aldo Aldo Volkanovski Alves vs. Staropoli Alves Alves Alves Staropoli Staropoli Aldana vs. Correia Correia Aldana Aldana TBD Aldana Overall (2019) 12-8 9-11 11-9 11-9 12-8

Campbell on why Andrade will win: For all of the deserved adulation Namajunas has received regarding her evolution as a fighter, it's hard to deny Andrade the same respect. Yes, she lost her only title shot to date against Joanna Jedrzejczyk (who was twice beaten by Namajunas). But MMA math doesn't necessarily work that way or properly predict that Namajunas should be, by default, named the favorite. Not only is Andrade fighting in her home country, she's riding a three-fight win streak against top contenders, including a vicious knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Styles make fights and Andrade's power is a bad style matchup for just about anyone in the division. Namajunas is great but it feels like Andrade's time.

Wise on why Namajunas will win: As far as calculated tacticians go, "Thug" Rose is starting to climb the ranks. After shocking the world with her stoppage of Joanna Jedrzejczyk, she remained in control for a decision win over the previously unbeaten champ in their rematch. While she has yet to face somebody with the power of Andrade, I have faith in her training with striking coach Trevor Wittman to put together the perfect gameplan, filled with plenty of matador-style movement. It might not be pretty, but it will get the job done while fighting in enemy territory.

Crosby on why Aldo will win: I've said before, this José Aldo resurgence is one of my favorite storylines currently playing out in UFC. It's almost as if he rebooted himself following the two consecutive losses to Max Holloway and is quickly earning back the reputation as one of the scariest featherweight fighters on the planet. Volkanovski's six straight wins to begin his UFC career is nothing to scoff at by any means, and he undoubtedly has a bright future in the division. Until proven otherwise, though, I have no reason to believe Aldo's climb back towards what could be one last title shot ends anytime soon.

Wise on why Volkanovski will win: If you weren't familiar with the Australian brawler before his bout with Chad Mendes at UFC 232, you should know by now that he is not to be taken lightly. Volkanovski is a seemingly terrible style matchup for just about anyone in the division, posting a perfect 6-0 mark since joining UFC in 2016. It might be one of the final times we see Jose Aldo in the cage, but I don't see this being the homecoming he planned on.

