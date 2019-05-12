UFC 237 results -- Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights

For the first time in UFC history a women's strawweight title bout will serve as the main event of a pay-per-view card on Saturday.

Fresh off a 13-month layoff, Rose Namajunas defends her 115-pound title against hard-hitting Jessica Andrade in her backyard of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In addition, the card features a handful of Brazilian legends competing in what could be their final appearances.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva fights for a new contract when he takes on Jared Cannonier. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo looks to work his way back into title contention against the red-hot Alexander Volkanovski.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Brazil with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

UFC 237 card/results

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jessica Andrade, women's strawweight title

Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva, middleweights

Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski, featherweights

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli, welterweights

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia, women's bantamweights

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann, light heavyweights

Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh, lightweights

Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes, welterweights

Clay Guida def. B.J. Penn via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

UFC 237 updates, highlights

Thanks for stopping by.