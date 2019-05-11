UFC 237 start time -- Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade: Live stream, card, date, TV channel

UFC returns to Brazil on Saturday evening for the UFC 237 pay-per-view event in Rio de Janeiro. Highlighting the card on Saturday night is a feature fight that will see the women's strawweight championship defended as Rose Namajunas puts her title up for grabs against challenger and Brazilian native Jessica Andrade.

Andrade isn't the only Brazilian star that will be gracing the card in Rio de Janeiro -- not even close. In the co-main event, legendary former middleweight champion Anderson Silva will be returning to the Octagon to take on Jared Cannonier, and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo looks to continue his rise back to the top as he battles up-and-coming UFC featherweight star Alexander Volkanovski.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 237 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 237 prelims

Date: Saturday, May 11 | Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 237 main card

Date: Saturday, May 11 | Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 237 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 237 main card, odds