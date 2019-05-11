UFC 237 start time -- Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade: Live stream, card, date, TV channel
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 237 event on Saturday in Brazil
UFC returns to Brazil on Saturday evening for the UFC 237 pay-per-view event in Rio de Janeiro. Highlighting the card on Saturday night is a feature fight that will see the women's strawweight championship defended as Rose Namajunas puts her title up for grabs against challenger and Brazilian native Jessica Andrade.
Andrade isn't the only Brazilian star that will be gracing the card in Rio de Janeiro -- not even close. In the co-main event, legendary former middleweight champion Anderson Silva will be returning to the Octagon to take on Jared Cannonier, and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo looks to continue his rise back to the top as he battles up-and-coming UFC featherweight star Alexander Volkanovski.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including previews of UFC 237 and Bellator 221.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 237 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 237 prelims
Date: Saturday, May 11 | Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 237 main card
Date: Saturday, May 11 | Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 237 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 237 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jessica Andrade -145
Rose Namajunas +125
Women's strawweight title
Jared Cannonier -130
Anderson Silva +110
Middleweight
Jose Aldo -135
Alexander Volkanovski +115
Featherweight
Thiago Alves -110
Laureano Staropoli -110
Welterweight
Irene Aldana -360
Bethe Correia +280
Women's bantamweight
