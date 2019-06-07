UFC 238 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks for Cejudo vs. Moraes

The United Center in Chicago has been home to iconic sports moments and on Saturday it could add to its mixed martial arts history with a stacked UFC 238 card. There will be two championship belts on the line as Henry Cejudo faces Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her women's flyweight championship on the line against Jessica Eye. The card also features other bouts between ranked contenders across multiple weight classes, which should make for pulse-pounding action and a variety of lineup options in UFC DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like DraftKings. Of course, winning big in MMA DFS is all about balance, and that's why you'll want to check out the UFC 238 picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you set your MMA DFS lineups.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years.

At UFC Fight Night 153, McClure was all over Aleksandar Rakic. The result: He recorded a knockout in the first minute of the first round, and anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on UFC 238.

For UFC 238 in Chicago on Saturday, we can tell you McClure is high on Donald Cerrone. "Cowboy" will take on Tony Ferguson in a battle between two top-five lightweights, with the winner likely earning serious consideration to fight whomever emerges victorious between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier in their upcoming title fight. And it's Cerrone that McClure is giving the edge to coming off three straight victories.

Cerrone has always been a crowd favorite, with 27 of his 36 victories coming by knockout or submission. However, he showed that he can go the distance to get the win if need be as well, beating Al Iaquinta by decision in a five-round battle at UFC Fight Night 151.

McClure's optimal UFC DFS strategy also involves rostering Pedro Munhoz, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist with six career submission victories to his name who has a strong chance to record a stop as a slight underdog. Munhoz has also shown improving power, with wins by first-round knockout in each of his last two bouts. Look for the 32-year-old to push the pace on Saturday, giving him the potential of stopping the fight early.

McClure is also targeting a value fighter who is a must-play because his fight is a huge mismatch. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in UFC 238 DFS or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal DraftKings lineup for UFC 238 in Chicago? And which value fighter needs to be on your roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineup for UFC 238, and cash in big on MMA DFS.