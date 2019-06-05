UFC 238 fight card, betting odds: Henry Cejudo the underdog; Valentina Shevchenko massive favorite
Oddsmakers foresee the flyweight champion coming up short on Saturday
UFC will be making its return to Chicago this weekend as it presents the UFC 238 fight card on Saturday night from the United Center. This is truly one of the more loaded UFC fight cards that we've seen all year to this point, with not one but two championship bouts set to headline the festivities, and the return of a top lightweight contender added to the mix as well.
In the main event, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will be making the journey up a weight class to take on top-ranked bantamweight Marlon Moraes for the 135-pound title that was recently vacated after ex-champion and Cejudo foe TJ Dillashaw was dealt a two-year suspension for PED usage. Cejudo made an emphatic statement in his last fight when he easily finished Dillashaw in Round 1 at flyweight, so now he's aiming to prove that he can be top dog of the bantamweights against a dangerous opponent in Moraes. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko is set to make her first defense of the women's flyweight title as she battles Jessica Eye. Shevchenko claimed the vacant flyweight title in December 2018 at UFC 231 by outlasting ex-women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision.
As if those two exciting title matchups weren't enough, the UFC 238 card also features the return of ex-interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson who's facing off with the revitalized Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a fight that, quite frankly, could main event most non-PPV offerings out there.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC 238.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Westgate, for the UFC 238 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 238 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Marlon Moraes -125
Henry Cejudo +125
Vacant bantamweight title
Valentina Shevchenko -1500
Jessica Eye +850
Women's flyweight title
Tony Ferguson -155
Donald Cerrone +135
Lightweight
Petr Yan -330
Jimmie Rivera +260
Bantamweight
Tai Tuivasa -125
Blagoy Ivanov +105
Heavyweight
Tatiana Suarez -900
Nina Ansaroff +600
Women's strawweight
Aljamain Sterling -130
Pedro Munhoz +110
Bantamweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz -115
Alexa Grasso -105
Women's strawweight
|Calvin Kattar -150
|Ricardo Lamas +130
|Featherweight
|Yan Xiaonan -210
|Angela Hill
|Women's strawweight
|Bevon Lewis -220
|Darren Stewart +180
|Middleweight
|Katlyn Chookagian -110
|Joanne Calderwood -110
|Women's flyweight
-
Khabib, Poirier to main event UFC 242
The full and interim champs will square off in Abu Dhabi this September
-
Smith subs Gustafsson in Stockholm
Smith rebounded from a tough defeat earlier this year to establish himself in the 205-pound...
-
Rakic rocks Manuwa with headkick
Rakic set up the knockout with a beautiful combination of strikes
-
UFC Fight Night 153 odds, optimal picks
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
UFC Fight Night 153 DraftKings picks
DFS Pro Mike McClure reveals his optimal DraftKings lineup for UFC Fight Night 153.
-
Andrade 'OK' after carjacking
Andrade had her personal items stolen, but came out of the event unharmed