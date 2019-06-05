UFC 238 fight card, betting odds: Henry Cejudo the underdog; Valentina Shevchenko massive favorite

UFC will be making its return to Chicago this weekend as it presents the UFC 238 fight card on Saturday night from the United Center. This is truly one of the more loaded UFC fight cards that we've seen all year to this point, with not one but two championship bouts set to headline the festivities, and the return of a top lightweight contender added to the mix as well.

In the main event, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will be making the journey up a weight class to take on top-ranked bantamweight Marlon Moraes for the 135-pound title that was recently vacated after ex-champion and Cejudo foe TJ Dillashaw was dealt a two-year suspension for PED usage. Cejudo made an emphatic statement in his last fight when he easily finished Dillashaw in Round 1 at flyweight, so now he's aiming to prove that he can be top dog of the bantamweights against a dangerous opponent in Moraes. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko is set to make her first defense of the women's flyweight title as she battles Jessica Eye. Shevchenko claimed the vacant flyweight title in December 2018 at UFC 231 by outlasting ex-women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision.

As if those two exciting title matchups weren't enough, the UFC 238 card also features the return of ex-interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson who's facing off with the revitalized Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a fight that, quite frankly, could main event most non-PPV offerings out there.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC 238.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Westgate, for the UFC 238 card set to take place on Saturday.

UFC 238 odds