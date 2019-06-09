UFC 238 results -- Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights

A pair of title bouts headline a loaded UFC 238 card on Saturday from Chicago. Directly at the top, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will move up to 135 pounds in the main event while looking to become just the fourth simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history when he faces Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight crown.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko defends her women's flyweight title against Jessica Eye. The fight most fans are looking forward to, however, is the three-round lightweight tilt between former interim champion Tony Ferguson and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone that should produce a No. 1 contender for the 155-pound title.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Chicago with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

UFC 238 card/results

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes -- Vacant bantamweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Eye -- Women's flyweight championship

Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone -- Lightweight

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan -- Bantamweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov -- Heavyweight

Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff -- Women's strawweight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz -- Bantamweight

Alexa Grasso def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Calvin Kattar def. Ricardo Lamas via first-round TKO (strikes)

UFC 238 updates, highlights

