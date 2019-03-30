UFC 239 fight card, date, rumors: Junior dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou to join stacked event in Las Vegas
A major heavyweight showdown could be officially heading to International Fight Week soon
UFC 239 is set to go down on July 6 in Las Vegas inside the T-Mobile Arena as the centerpiece of this year's International Fight Week, and with two prominent title bouts already tentatively set to headline, it's stacking up to serve its purpose as one of the biggest fight cards of the year. Friday evening's news of a prominent heavyweight fight potentially being added will have fight fans anticipating UFC 239 even more. According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos taking on ex-title challenger Francis Ngannou is close to being added to the event in Vegas.
Dos Santos (21-5) has been successfully stating his case for a shot in the near future at the title he once held since his return to competition in July 2018. He's riding a three-fight winning streak with his most recent victory coming earlier this month via a second-round TKO over Derrick Lewis. Former heavyweight championship challenger Ngannou, meanwhile, has done an admirable job of repairing his reputation following back-to-back losses to Lewis and Stipe Miocic. "The Predator" has enjoyed consecutive first-round TKO victories since those losses, with the quick finish of former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez last month in the main event of UFC's debut on ESPN still fresh on everyone's minds.
This matchup was originally scheduled to take place in September 2017 at UFC 215, but the USADA violation that dos Santos was eventually cleared of kept him out of action for a considerable amount of time and prevented it from taking place. Now it apparently will, and there will be serious title implications attached.
The Ngannou vs. dos Santos news comes right on the heels of the announcements from earlier this week that Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight championship on the line against Thiago Santos, while bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her 135-pound title against the last remaining ex-bantamweight champion she has yet to dispose of, Holly Holm. In addition to these three bouts, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is rumored to be making his light heavyweight debut when he takes on Jan Blachowicz. Helwani also notes that welterweight Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal have verbally agreed to a bout, but it is yet to be determined if it will take place at UFC 239.
Below you can have a look at how the rumored UFC 239 International Fight Week card is shaping out to this point.
Jon Jones (c) vs. Thiago Santos
Light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Holly Holm
Women's bantamweight title
Junior dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou
Heavyweight
Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz
Light heavyweight
