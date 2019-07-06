UFC 239 fight card: International Fight Week 2019 schedule, Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, complete guide

The biggest weekend in mixed martial arts for 2019 is about to reach its apex. After some fun events with open workouts, media day and the Hall of Fame ceremony, it's time for fights.

UFC 239 will commence on Saturday night from Las Vegas when light heavyweight champion Jon Jones battles the heavy hitting Thiago Santos in the main event. Jones was supposed to headline this event three years ago in a rematch with Daniel Cormier, but was removed from the card two days before the fight following a positive USADA test.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including interviews with the biggest names at UFC 239 below.

Women's two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight strap on the line when she takes on former titleholder Holly Holm in the co-main event. Plus, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal meet up in a pivotal welterweight bout while former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold makes his debut at 205 pounds.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.

UFC 239 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 239 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jon Jones (c) -750 Thiago Santos +475 Light heavyweight title Amanda Nunes (c) -400 Holly Holm +310 Women's bantamweight title Ben Askren -240 Jorge Masvidal +190 Welterweight Luke Rockhold -220 Jan Blachowicz +180 Light heavyweight Michael Chiesa -350 Diego Sanchez +290 Welterweight Arnold Allen -350 Gilbert Melendez +290 Featherweight Claudia Gadelha -220 Randa Markos +180 Women's strawweight Song Yadong -200 Alejandro Perez +160 Bantamweight Marlon Vera -420 Nohelin Hernandez +340

Bantamweight Edmen Shahbazyan -650 Jack Marshman +475 Middleweight Ismail Naurdiev -500 Chance Rencountre +375 Welterweight Julia Avila -220 Pannie Kianzad +180 Women's bantamweight

UFC 239 countdown

UFC 239 features

