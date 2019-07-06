UFC 239 fight card: International Fight Week 2019 schedule, Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, complete guide

Everything you need to know ahead of the Jones-Santos PPV from Las Vegas

The biggest weekend in mixed martial arts for 2019 is about to reach its apex. After some fun events with open workouts, media day and the Hall of Fame ceremony, it's time for fights. 

UFC 239 will commence on Saturday night from Las Vegas when light heavyweight champion Jon Jones battles the heavy hitting Thiago Santos in the main event. Jones was supposed to headline this event three years ago in a rematch with Daniel Cormier, but was removed from the card two days before the fight following a positive USADA test.

Women's two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight strap on the line when she takes on former titleholder Holly Holm in the co-main event. Plus, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal meet up in a pivotal welterweight bout while former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold makes his debut at 205 pounds.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.

UFC 239 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 239 fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Jon Jones (c) -750

Thiago Santos +475

Light heavyweight title

Amanda Nunes (c) -400

Holly Holm +310

Women's bantamweight title

Ben Askren -240

Jorge Masvidal +190

Welterweight

Luke Rockhold -220

Jan Blachowicz +180

Light heavyweight

Michael Chiesa -350

Diego Sanchez +290

Welterweight

Arnold Allen -350

Gilbert Melendez +290

Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -220

Randa Markos +180

Women's strawweight

Song Yadong -200

Alejandro Perez +160

Bantamweight

Marlon Vera -420Nohelin Hernandez +340
Bantamweight

Edmen Shahbazyan -650

Jack Marshman +475

Middleweight

Ismail Naurdiev -500

Chance Rencountre +375

Welterweight

Julia Avila -220

Pannie Kianzad +180

Women's bantamweight

UFC 239 countdown

UFC 239 features

