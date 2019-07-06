UFC 239 fight card: International Fight Week 2019 schedule, Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, complete guide
Everything you need to know ahead of the Jones-Santos PPV from Las Vegas
The biggest weekend in mixed martial arts for 2019 is about to reach its apex. After some fun events with open workouts, media day and the Hall of Fame ceremony, it's time for fights.
UFC 239 will commence on Saturday night from Las Vegas when light heavyweight champion Jon Jones battles the heavy hitting Thiago Santos in the main event. Jones was supposed to headline this event three years ago in a rematch with Daniel Cormier, but was removed from the card two days before the fight following a positive USADA test.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including interviews with the biggest names at UFC 239 below.
Women's two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight strap on the line when she takes on former titleholder Holly Holm in the co-main event. Plus, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal meet up in a pivotal welterweight bout while former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold makes his debut at 205 pounds.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.
UFC 239 viewing information
Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Live stream: ESPN+
UFC 239 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones (c) -750
Thiago Santos +475
Light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes (c) -400
Holly Holm +310
Women's bantamweight title
Ben Askren -240
Jorge Masvidal +190
Welterweight
Luke Rockhold -220
Jan Blachowicz +180
Light heavyweight
Michael Chiesa -350
Diego Sanchez +290
Welterweight
Arnold Allen -350
Gilbert Melendez +290
Featherweight
Claudia Gadelha -220
Randa Markos +180
Women's strawweight
Song Yadong -200
Alejandro Perez +160
Bantamweight
|Marlon Vera -420
|Nohelin Hernandez +340
|Bantamweight
Edmen Shahbazyan -650
Jack Marshman +475
Middleweight
Ismail Naurdiev -500
Chance Rencountre +375
Welterweight
Julia Avila -220
Pannie Kianzad +180
Women's bantamweight
UFC 239 countdown
- Complete breakdown of each bout on the card
- Expert picks and predictions
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
- All fighters on weight for action on Saturday
UFC 239 features
- Five storylines to watch for in Las Vegas
- Beware the curse of International Fight Week
- Immortality is in her sights, but Amanda Nunes may be the most unassuming G.O.A.T.
- Jon Jones should be ready to leave 205 pounds behind
- Running down the list of 2019 UFC Hall of Fame inductees
- Jon Jones, Rashad Evans relive their epic rivalry
Who wins Jones vs. Santos? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 239, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $23,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.
-
UFC 239 picks, odds, bets, predictions
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
UFC 239 complete fight card breakdown
Take a quick glance at what to know about each fight this weekend during International Fight...
-
List of 2019 UFC Hall of Fame inductees
The UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony has become an International Fight Week staple
-
UFC 239 predictions, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for the year's biggest MMA card
-
Whittaker vs. Adesanya title fight set
Whittaker and Adesanya will clash for middleweight supremacy
-
Jones, Evans relive epic rivalry
The pair of UFC champions shared a rare on-camera moment together to discuss their rivalry...