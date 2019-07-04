UFC 239 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, International Fight Week 2019, odds, schedule, complete guide

Everything you need to know ahead of the Jones-Santos PPV from Las Vegas

The biggest week in mixed martial arts is ready to go from Las Vegas. UFC 239 is set to cap off the company's eighth edition of International Fight Week from the fight capital of the world, and this year's event should give fans everything they could ask for.

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones takes center stage once again when he battles the heavy hitting Thiago Santos in the main event. Jones was supposed to headline this event three years ago in a rematch with Daniel Cormier, but was removed from the card two days before the fight following a positive USADA test.

Women's dual champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight strap on the line when she takes on former titleholder Holly Holm in the co-main event. Plus, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal meet up in a pivotal welterweight bout while former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold makes his debut at 205 pounds.

The night before, UFC will induct its latest Hall of Fame class, headlined by a trio of former champions in Michael Bisping, Rashad Evans and Rich Franklin.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.

UFC 239 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 239 fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Jon Jones (c) -900

Thiago Santos +600

Light heavyweight title

Amanda Nunes (c) -450

Holly Holm +350

Women's bantamweight title

Ben Askren -210

Jorge Masvidal +175

Welterweight

Luke Rockhold -220

Jan Blachowicz +180

Light heavyweight

Michael Chiesa -350

Diego Sanchez +275

Welterweight

Arnold Allen -360

Gilbert Melendez +280

Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -240

Randa Markos +190

Women's strawweight

Song Yadong -210

Alejandro Perez +175

Bantamweight

Marlon Vera n/aNohelin Hernandez n/a
Bantamweight

Edmen Shahbazyan -750

Jack Marshman +525

Middleweight

Ismail Naurdiev -500

Chance Rencountre +375

Welterweight

Julia Avila -240

Pannie Kianzad +190

Women's bantamweight

UFC 239 countdown

UFC 239 features

