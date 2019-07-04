UFC 239 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, International Fight Week 2019, odds, schedule, complete guide
Everything you need to know ahead of the Jones-Santos PPV from Las Vegas
The biggest week in mixed martial arts is ready to go from Las Vegas. UFC 239 is set to cap off the company's eighth edition of International Fight Week from the fight capital of the world, and this year's event should give fans everything they could ask for.
Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones takes center stage once again when he battles the heavy hitting Thiago Santos in the main event. Jones was supposed to headline this event three years ago in a rematch with Daniel Cormier, but was removed from the card two days before the fight following a positive USADA test.
Women's dual champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight strap on the line when she takes on former titleholder Holly Holm in the co-main event. Plus, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal meet up in a pivotal welterweight bout while former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold makes his debut at 205 pounds.
The night before, UFC will induct its latest Hall of Fame class, headlined by a trio of former champions in Michael Bisping, Rashad Evans and Rich Franklin.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.
UFC 239 viewing information
Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Live stream: ESPN+
UFC 239 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones (c) -900
Thiago Santos +600
Light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes (c) -450
Holly Holm +350
Women's bantamweight title
Ben Askren -210
Jorge Masvidal +175
Welterweight
Luke Rockhold -220
Jan Blachowicz +180
Light heavyweight
Michael Chiesa -350
Diego Sanchez +275
Welterweight
Arnold Allen -360
Gilbert Melendez +280
Featherweight
Claudia Gadelha -240
Randa Markos +190
Women's strawweight
Song Yadong -210
Alejandro Perez +175
Bantamweight
|Marlon Vera n/a
|Nohelin Hernandez n/a
|Bantamweight
Edmen Shahbazyan -750
Jack Marshman +525
Middleweight
Ismail Naurdiev -500
Chance Rencountre +375
Welterweight
Julia Avila -240
Pannie Kianzad +190
Women's bantamweight
UFC 239 countdown
- Complete breakdown of each bout on the card
- Expert picks and predictions
- Weigh-in details, information
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 239 features
- Five storylines to watch for in Las Vegas
- Beware the curse of International Fight Week
- Immortality is in her sights, but Amanda Nunes may be the most unassuming G.O.A.T.
- Jon Jones should be ready to leave 205 pounds behind
