UFC 239 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, International Fight Week 2019, odds, schedule, complete guide

The biggest week in mixed martial arts is ready to go from Las Vegas. UFC 239 is set to cap off the company's eighth edition of International Fight Week from the fight capital of the world, and this year's event should give fans everything they could ask for.

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones takes center stage once again when he battles the heavy hitting Thiago Santos in the main event. Jones was supposed to headline this event three years ago in a rematch with Daniel Cormier, but was removed from the card two days before the fight following a positive USADA test.

Women's dual champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight strap on the line when she takes on former titleholder Holly Holm in the co-main event. Plus, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal meet up in a pivotal welterweight bout while former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold makes his debut at 205 pounds.

The night before, UFC will induct its latest Hall of Fame class, headlined by a trio of former champions in Michael Bisping, Rashad Evans and Rich Franklin.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.

UFC 239 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 239 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jon Jones (c) -900 Thiago Santos +600 Light heavyweight title Amanda Nunes (c) -450 Holly Holm +350 Women's bantamweight title Ben Askren -210 Jorge Masvidal +175 Welterweight Luke Rockhold -220 Jan Blachowicz +180 Light heavyweight Michael Chiesa -350 Diego Sanchez +275 Welterweight Arnold Allen -360 Gilbert Melendez +280 Featherweight Claudia Gadelha -240 Randa Markos +190 Women's strawweight Song Yadong -210 Alejandro Perez +175 Bantamweight Marlon Vera n/a Nohelin Hernandez n/a

Bantamweight Edmen Shahbazyan -750 Jack Marshman +525 Middleweight Ismail Naurdiev -500 Chance Rencountre +375 Welterweight Julia Avila -240 Pannie Kianzad +190 Women's bantamweight

UFC 239 countdown

UFC 239 features

