UFC 239 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos odds, International Fight Week 2019 schedule, complete guide

The first week of July means one thing and one thing only on the UFC calendar: International Fight Week has arrived. This year, the festivities will be centered around the UFC 239 event in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 6, headlined by a light heavyweight championship showdown featuring Jon "Bones" Jones putting his title on the line against devastating striker Thiago Santos. Also on tap for International Fight Week will be the Hall of Fame ceremony as the latest crop of inductees will take their respective places in history on Friday, July 5.

This week always delivers the biggest and best fighters all together on one card and this year is no different. Women's dual champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight strap on the line when she takes on former titleholder Holly Holm in the co-main event. Plus, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal meet up in a pivotal welterweight bout while former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold makes his debut at 205 pounds.

UFC 239 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 239 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jon Jones (c) -700 Thiago Santos +500 Light heavyweight title Amanda Nunes (c) -350 Holly Holm +275 Women's bantamweight title Ben Askren -250 Jorge Masvidal +200 Welterweight Luke Rockhold -180 Jan Blachowicz +150 Light heavyweight Michael Chiesa -330 Diego Sanchez +260 Welterweight Arnold Allen -400 Gilbert Melendez +300 Featherweight Claudia Gadelha -240 Randa Markos +190 Women's strawweight Song Yadong -240 Alejandro Perez +190 Bantamweight Marlon Vera n/a Nohelin Hernandez n/a

Bantamweight Edmen Shahbazyan -700 Jack Marshman +500 Middleweight Ismail Naurdiev -500 Chance Rencountre +375 Welterweight Julia Avila -240 Pannie Kianzad +190 Women's bantamweight

