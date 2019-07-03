UFC 239 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos odds, International Fight Week 2019 schedule, complete guide

Everything you need to know ahead of the Jones-Santos PPV from Las Vegas

The first week of July means one thing and one thing only on the UFC calendar: International Fight Week has arrived. This year, the festivities will be centered around the UFC 239 event in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 6, headlined by a light heavyweight championship showdown featuring Jon "Bones" Jones putting his title on the line against devastating striker Thiago Santos. Also on tap for International Fight Week will be the Hall of Fame ceremony as the latest crop of inductees will take their respective places in history on Friday, July 5. 

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon at the 56:59 mark below.

This week always delivers the biggest and best fighters all together on one card and this year is no different. Women's dual champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight strap on the line when she takes on former titleholder Holly Holm in the co-main event. Plus, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal meet up in a pivotal welterweight bout while former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold makes his debut at 205 pounds.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.

UFC 239 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 239 fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Jon Jones (c) -700

Thiago Santos +500

Light heavyweight title

Amanda Nunes (c) -350

Holly Holm +275

Women's bantamweight title

Ben Askren -250

Jorge Masvidal +200

Welterweight

Luke Rockhold -180

Jan Blachowicz +150

Light heavyweight

Michael Chiesa -330

Diego Sanchez +260

Welterweight

Arnold Allen -400

Gilbert Melendez +300

Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -240

Randa Markos +190

Women's strawweight

Song Yadong -240

Alejandro Perez +190

Bantamweight

Marlon Vera n/aNohelin Hernandez n/a
Bantamweight

Edmen Shahbazyan -700

Jack Marshman +500

Middleweight

Ismail Naurdiev -500

Chance Rencountre +375

Welterweight

Julia Avila -240

Pannie Kianzad +190

Women's bantamweight

UFC 239 countdown

  • UFC 239 card breakdown
  • Expert picks for every fight on the main UFC 239 card
  • UFC 239 weigh-in details
  • Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule

UFC 239 features

Jack joined CBS Sports in 2018 as an editor and writer covering college football, combat sports and golf. He was raised to love the New York Yankees unconditionally since birth and firmly believes a four-team... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories