UFC 239 fight card -- Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos schedule, start time, stream, complete guide

UFC 239 from Las Vegas is almost here. After months of trash talking back and forth and preparation from all camps, the 24 fighters on this card are ready to get to business on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena. On the marquee, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will put his title on the line against top challenger Thiago Santos as he looks to secure his 13th victory in a UFC title bout.

In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight belt on the line against former titleholder Holly Holm in what's becoming a legacy-building fight for both. Nunes can add the missing piece to her murder's row of a resume while Holm can once again reach the mountain top after struggling in the aftermath of upsetting Ronda Rousey in 2015.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including interviews with the biggest names at UFC 239 below.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.

UFC 239 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 239 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jon Jones (c) -750 Thiago Santos +475 Light heavyweight title Amanda Nunes (c) -420 Holly Holm +320 Women's bantamweight title Ben Askren -240 Jorge Masvidal +190 Welterweight Luke Rockhold -220 Jan Blachowicz +180 Light heavyweight Michael Chiesa -350 Diego Sanchez +290 Welterweight Arnold Allen -350 Gilbert Melendez +290 Featherweight Claudia Gadelha -220 Randa Markos +180 Women's strawweight Song Yadong -200 Alejandro Perez +160 Bantamweight Marlon Vera -420 Nohelin Hernandez +340

Bantamweight Edmen Shahbazyan -650 Jack Marshman +475 Middleweight Ismail Naurdiev -500 Chance Rencountre +375 Welterweight Julia Avila -220 Pannie Kianzad +180 Women's bantamweight

UFC 239 countdown

UFC 239 features

Who wins Jones vs. Santos? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 239, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $23,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.