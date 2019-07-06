UFC 239 fight card -- Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos schedule, start time, stream, complete guide
Everything you need to know ahead of the Jones-Santos PPV from Las Vegas
UFC 239 from Las Vegas is almost here. After months of trash talking back and forth and preparation from all camps, the 24 fighters on this card are ready to get to business on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena. On the marquee, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will put his title on the line against top challenger Thiago Santos as he looks to secure his 13th victory in a UFC title bout.
In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight belt on the line against former titleholder Holly Holm in what's becoming a legacy-building fight for both. Nunes can add the missing piece to her murder's row of a resume while Holm can once again reach the mountain top after struggling in the aftermath of upsetting Ronda Rousey in 2015.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.
UFC 239 viewing information
Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Live stream: ESPN+
UFC 239 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones (c) -750
Thiago Santos +475
Light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes (c) -420
Holly Holm +320
Women's bantamweight title
Ben Askren -240
Jorge Masvidal +190
Welterweight
Luke Rockhold -220
Jan Blachowicz +180
Light heavyweight
Michael Chiesa -350
Diego Sanchez +290
Welterweight
Arnold Allen -350
Gilbert Melendez +290
Featherweight
Claudia Gadelha -220
Randa Markos +180
Women's strawweight
Song Yadong -200
Alejandro Perez +160
Bantamweight
|Marlon Vera -420
|Nohelin Hernandez +340
|Bantamweight
Edmen Shahbazyan -650
Jack Marshman +475
Middleweight
Ismail Naurdiev -500
Chance Rencountre +375
Welterweight
Julia Avila -220
Pannie Kianzad +180
Women's bantamweight
UFC 239 countdown
- Complete breakdown of each bout on the card
- Expert picks and predictions
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
- All fighters on weight for action on Saturday
UFC 239 features
- Five storylines to watch for in Las Vegas
- Beware the curse of International Fight Week
- Immortality is in her sights, but Amanda Nunes may be the most unassuming G.O.A.T.
- Jon Jones should be ready to leave 205 pounds behind
- Running down the list of 2019 UFC Hall of Fame inductees
- Jon Jones, Rashad Evans relive their epic rivalry
