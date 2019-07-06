UFC 239 fight card -- Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos schedule, start time, stream, complete guide

Everything you need to know ahead of the Jones-Santos PPV from Las Vegas

UFC 239 from Las Vegas is almost here. After months of trash talking back and forth and preparation from all camps, the 24 fighters on this card are ready to get to business on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena. On the marquee, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will put his title on the line against top challenger Thiago Santos as he looks to secure his 13th victory in a UFC title bout.

In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight belt on the line against former titleholder Holly Holm in what's becoming a legacy-building fight for both. Nunes can add the missing piece to her murder's row of a resume while Holm can once again reach the mountain top after struggling in the aftermath of upsetting Ronda Rousey in 2015.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.

UFC 239 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 239 fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Jon Jones (c) -750

Thiago Santos +475

Light heavyweight title

Amanda Nunes (c) -420

Holly Holm +320

Women's bantamweight title

Ben Askren -240

Jorge Masvidal +190

Welterweight

Luke Rockhold -220

Jan Blachowicz +180

Light heavyweight

Michael Chiesa -350

Diego Sanchez +290

Welterweight

Arnold Allen -350

Gilbert Melendez +290

Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -220

Randa Markos +180

Women's strawweight

Song Yadong -200

Alejandro Perez +160

Bantamweight

Marlon Vera -420Nohelin Hernandez +340
Bantamweight

Edmen Shahbazyan -650

Jack Marshman +475

Middleweight

Ismail Naurdiev -500

Chance Rencountre +375

Welterweight

Julia Avila -220

Pannie Kianzad +180

Women's bantamweight

