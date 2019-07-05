UFC 239 fight card weigh-in results: Title fights official as all fighters make weight in Las Vegas
The UFC 239 weigh-ins avoided the dreaded International Fight Week curse
Given the cursed history of International Fight Week, fans had every right to be a bit nervous on Friday morning as the weigh-ins took place ahead of the UFC 239 event on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Well thankfully, everything went off without a hitch, and we're now set to enjoy the stacked event in just a little over 24 hours from now.
All fighters on the UFC 239 card made weight on Friday morning, which of course includes the four participants in the main and co-main event bouts set to be contested for championships. Jon Jones is now officially prepared to put his light heavyweight title on the line against the dangerous Thiago Santos, while Amanda Nunes aims to continue her jaw-dropping dominance of the females when she defends her bantamweight championship against former 135-pound titleholder Holly Holm. You couldn't really ask for two better title fights to headline the festivities during the biggest weekend of the year in mixed martial arts, and the weigh-ins did not put a damper on the contests everyone has been looking forward to.
Let's have a quick look now at all the weights from the UFC 239 main card fights that were made official on Friday morning in Las Vegas.
UFC 239 weigh-in results
|Fight (Official weights in parentheses)
|Weightclass
Jon Jones (c) (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204.5)
Light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes (c) (135) vs. Holly Holm (133.5)
Women's bantamweight title
Ben Askren (171) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)
Welterweight
Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (204.5)
Light heavyweight
Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (169)
Welterweight
With the early weigh-ins complete, the ceremonial weigh-in festivities will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Main card action on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena starts at 10 p.m. ET.
