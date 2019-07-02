UFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos fight card, odds, International Fight Week 2019 schedule, guide
The first week of July means one thing and one thing only on the UFC calendar: International Fight Week has arrived. This year, the festivities will be centered around the UFC 239 event in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 6, headlined by a light heavyweight championship showdown featuring Jon "Bones" Jones putting his title on the line against devastating striker Thiago Santos. Also on tap for International Fight Week will be the Hall of Fame ceremony as the latest crop of inductees will take their respective places in history on Friday, July 5.
But when it boils down to it, it's the big fights that matter, and also taking place on the UFC 239 card is a women's bantamweight title matchup as Amanda Nunes looks to add to her legacy when she defends against former champion Holly Holm. There's also a major welterweight fight to look forward to when Jorge Masvidal takes on Ben Askren.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 239 PPV event.
UFC 239 viewing information
Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Live stream: ESPN+
UFC 239 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones (c) -700
Thiago Santos +500
Light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes (c) -350
Holly Holm +275
Women's bantamweight title
Ben Askren -250
Jorge Masvidal +200
Welterweight
Luke Rockhold -180
Jan Blachowicz +150
Light heavyweight
Michael Chiesa -330
Diego Sanchez +260
Welterweight
Arnold Allen -400
Gilbert Melendez +300
Featherweight
Claudia Gadelha -240
Randa Markos +190
Women's strawweight
Song Yadong -240
Alejandro Perez +190
Bantamweight
|Marlon Vera n/a
|Nohelin Hernandez n/a
|Bantamweight
Edmen Shahbazyan -700
Jack Marshman +500
Middleweight
Ismail Naurdiev -500
Chance Rencountre +375
Welterweight
Julia Avila -240
Pannie Kianzad +190
Women's bantamweight
UFC 239 countdown
- UFC 239 card breakdown
- Expert picks for every fight on the main UFC 239 card
- UFC 239 weigh-in details
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 239 features
- Five storylines to watch for in Las Vegas
- Beware the curse of International Fight Week
- Immortality is in her sights, but Amanda Nunes may be the most unassuming G.O.A.T.
