UFC 239 -- Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos results: Complete guide to everything that went down in Las Vegas
A look back at the UFC 239 event that took center stage at International Fight Week
This year's International Fight Week in Las Vegas was headlined on Saturday night with the UFC 239 pay-per-view event inside the T-Mobile Arena, and to say the much-anticipated fight card delivered may actually be an understatement. In year's past, UFC events capping off International Fight Week have been drowned in disappointment in some form or fashion, but this year everything held together to eventually give us what will go down as one of the more memorable PPV cards of the year.
UFC 239 on Saturday provided fans with a little bit of everything from viral -- and history-making, in one jaw-dropping case -- KOs that we'll all be watching back for a long time to come, to a main event contested for the light heavyweight championship that turned out to be the ultimate game of chess. As far as a fight card highlighting the biggest weekend of the year in MMA, UFC 239 was about as good as anyone could have asked for.
CBS Sports was with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all the happenings both prior to and during the event. Below is your complete guide the insanity that was the UFC 239 PPV event.
UFC 239 results
Jon Jones (c) def. Thiago Santos via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
Amanda Nunes (c) def. Holly Holm via first-round TKO (head kick)
Jorge Masvidal def. Ben Askren via KO (flying knee)
Jan Blachowicz def. Luke Rockhold via second-round TKO (punches)
<em>Michael Chiesa def. Diego Sanchez</em> via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Arnold Allen def. Gilbert Melendez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Marlon Vera def. Nohelin Hernandez via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
Claudia Gadelha def. Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Song Yadong def. Alejandro Perez via first-round KO (strike)
