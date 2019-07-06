UFC 239 odds, insider predictions: MMA expert picks Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm

The UFC's annual showcase during International Fight Week takes place on Saturday night. UFC 239 in Las Vegas features a power-packed lineup that includes two championship fights. In the main event of UFC Las Vegas, Jon Jones defends the light heavyweight title against second-ranked challenger Thiago Santos, while Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against second-ranked contender Holly Holm in the co-main event. Jones and Nunes are widely considered the most prolific fighters of their generation. The 13-bout UFC 239 card from T-Mobile Arena features the main card at 10 p.m. ET, two hours after the preliminary fights begin. Jones is a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100), while Santos is +415 in the latest Jones vs. Santos odds. Meanwhile, Nunes is a -325 favorite against Holm (+265) in the latest Nunes vs. Holm odds. Before you finalize your UFC 239 picks and predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the main event is an important bout in the career trajectories of both fighters. Jones can't afford a slip-up against a lesser opponent as he attempts to further a career filled with accomplishments inside the cage and tumult outside of it. UFC president Dana White recently told the media the promotion is running out of contenders whom he believes have a legitimate chance to defeat Jones.

Jones, 31, has never lost a bout via stoppage or decision. He was disqualified in a 2009 bout because of illegal elbows and saw his rematch victory over Daniel Cormier overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test.

Following a 16-month absence because of the drug test suspension, Jones had little trouble with Gustafsson, who pushed him to a close five-round decision in their September 2013 meeting. He also dispatched the overmatched but resilient Smith three months later.

In the meantime, Santos, 35, has emerged as a worthy title contender based on a recent surge that has seen him win four fights in the past 11 months, three coming by knockout. The heavy-handed Santos stopped Jimi Manuwa in December and followed it up with a third-round stoppage of Jan Blachowicz in March.

Gadelha (16-4) has split her last four bouts, but the wins came against perennial contenders Carla Esparza and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. On the other side of the ring, Markos seeks her second straight win following a submission of Angela Hill in March.

Gadelha (16-4) has split her last four bouts, but the wins came against perennial contenders Carla Esparza and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Gadelha won her first 12 career fights starting in 2008, and four of her last five wins have come via decision.

