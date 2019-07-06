UFC 239 odds, predictions: Dialed-in MMA expert picks Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm

A championship double-header tops the bill Saturday night at UFC 239 in what is likely the promotion's most stacked card so far in 2019. Jon Jones takes on Thiago Santos for the UFC light heavyweight title, while Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight belt against former titleholder Holly Holm. The 13-fight UFC 239 card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas features the main card at 10 p.m. ET, with preliminary bouts scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Jones, whose only career loss came by disqualification, is defending his belt for the second time since he won the vacant title in December. Meanwhile, Nunes has won eight straight fights and hasn't lost since 2014. She is coming off a spectacular first-round knockout of Cris Cyborg. Jones is a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100), while Santos is +415 in the latest Jones vs. Santos odds. Nunes is a -325 favorite in the latest Nunes vs. Holm odds. Before you set your UFC 239 picks and predictions, you need to listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows.

Marley has been massively profitable in 2019. Over the past two weeks, he has compiled a record of 19-4. Last week at UFC Minneapolis, he accurately predicted Francis Ngannou's knockout of Junior dos Santos in the main event and also nailed Joseph Benavidez winning his rematch with Jussier Formiga in the co-main event.

Two weeks ago at UFC Fight Night 154, Marley's winning selections included big underdog cashes on Randy Brown (+230) against Bryan Barberena (-270) and Molly McCann (+240) upsetting Ariane Lipski (-280).

Now, with UFC 239 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the UFC Las Vegas card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight.

Marley knows the main event is an important bout in the career trajectories of both fighters. Jones can't afford a slip-up against a lesser opponent as he attempts to further a career filled with accomplishments inside the cage and tumult outside of it. UFC president Dana White recently told the media the promotion is running out of contenders whom he believes have a legitimate chance to defeat Jones.

Jones, 31, has never lost a bout via stoppage or decision. He was disqualified in a 2009 bout because of illegal elbows and saw his rematch victory over Daniel Cormier overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test.

Following a 16-month absence because of the drug test suspension, Jones had little trouble with Gustafsson, who pushed him to a close five-round decision in their September 2013 meeting. He also dispatched the overmatched but resilient Smith three months later.

In the meantime, Santos, 35, has emerged as a worthy title contender based on a recent surge that has seen him win four fights in the past 11 months, three coming by knockout. The heavy-handed Santos stopped Jimi Manuwa in December and followed it up with a third-round stoppage of Jan Blachowicz in March. You can get Marley's confident Jones vs. Santos picks and UFC 239 predictions at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC 239 predictions we can share: He is backing Michael Chiesa (-320) to get the best of Diego Sanchez (+260) at UFC Las Vegas in a battle of veteran welterweights.

Chiesa (15-4) has lost two of his last three fights, but is coming off a submission win over Carlos Condit in December. Sanchez (29-11) is seeking his third consecutive win after he stunned rising contender Mickey Gall in March.

"Chiesa is the rightful favorite because he should be the more powerful grappler and has the more durable chin," Marley told SportsLine. "Chiesa isn't a power striker, but he can test Sanchez's chin at this point in his career." Chiesa will enjoy a five-inch height advantage over Sanchez, 6-1 to 5-8.. His reach is also 75.5 inches compared to Sanchez's 72. And despite being a veteran, Chiesa is only 31, six years younger than his opponent at UFC 239.

