UFC 239 odds, predictions: Proven MMA expert picks Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm

Jon "Bones" Jones and Amanda "Lioness" Nunes are two of the top UFC fighters in history. On Saturday, they'll share the spotlight at UFC 239 as they defend their titles in Las Vegas. Jones has won both his fights handily since returning from a doping suspension that led to his July 2019 win over Daniel Cormier being overturned, the only loss of his career. Now, he'll take on Thiago Santos as he looks to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for a second time after winning the belt back from Alexander Gustafsson last December. Jones vs. Santos is the featured match on the UFC 239 card. Meanwhile, Nunes will defend her UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship and look to add Holly Holm's name to a list of legendary fighters she's beaten that already includes Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko. Jones is a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100), while Santos is a +415 underdog (risk $100 to win $415) in the latest Jones vs. Santos odds. And the Lioness is favored at -325 in the latest Nunes vs. Holmes odds. The main UFC 239 fight card starts at 10 p.m. ET. Before entering any UFC 239 picks and predictions, listen to the Nunes vs. Holmes and Jones vs. Santos predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Marley knows the main event is an important bout in the career trajectories of both fighters. Jones can't afford a slip-up against a lesser opponent as he attempts to further a career filled with accomplishments inside the cage and tumult outside of it. UFC president Dana White recently told the media the promotion is running out of contenders whom he believes have a legitimate chance to defeat Jones.

Jones, 31, has never lost a bout via stoppage or decision. He was disqualified in a 2009 bout because of illegal elbows and saw his rematch victory over Daniel Cormier overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test.

Following a 16-month absence because of the drug test suspension, Jones had little trouble with Gustafsson, who pushed him to a close five-round decision in their September 2013 meeting. He also dispatched the overmatched but resilient Smith three months later.

In the meantime, Santos, 35, has emerged as a worthy title contender based on a recent surge that has seen him win four fights in the past 11 months, three coming by knockout. The heavy-handed Santos stopped Jimi Manuwa in December and followed it up with a third-round stoppage of Jan Blachowicz in March. You can get Marley's confident Jones vs. Santos picks and UFC 239 predictions at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC 239 predictions we can share: He is backing Julia Avila to win her UFC debut as a -235 favorite over Pannie Kianzad in an early-prelim fight.

Avila enters UFC Las Vegas at 5-1 in her career. Her only loss came at Invicta FC 29, when she suffered a badly fractured finger in the first minute of a bout with Marciea Allen. However, she rebounded by knocking out Alexa Conners with a front kick and punches at Invicta FC 32 to earn her UFC contract.

The 31-year-old American has two knockouts, a submission and two decision wins in her young career. She'll take a power and wrestling advantage into her fight with Kianzad, a TUF 28 finalist who took Saturday's fight on short notice.

"Avila has a lot more power in her hands and can be the bully in this fight," Marley told SportsLine. "However, her best path to victory is landing takedowns and winning with top control."

