UFC 239 odds, predictions: Top MMA expert picks Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm

Jon Jones is looking to further cement his legacy in the UFC, while Thiago Santos is hoping to build one of his own. One of the light heavyweights will take a step toward that goal when they meet in the main event of UFC 239 on Saturday night. The 13-bout UFC 239 fight card takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The preliminary UFC 239 card is set for 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Jones hopes to write another chapter in his illustrious career, which appears to be on track following a series of personal issues outside the octagon. But the hard-punching Santos could play spoiler should he pull the upset. Jones is a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100), while Santos is a +415 underdog in the latest Jones vs. Santos odds. In the co-main event, women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes takes on challenger Holly Holm. The former is a -325 favorite in the latest Nunes vs. Holm odds. Before making your UFC 239 picks, listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows.

Marley knows the main event is an important bout in the career trajectories of both fighters. Jones can't afford a slip-up against a lesser opponent as he attempts to further a career filled with accomplishments inside the cage and tumult outside of it. UFC president Dana White recently told the media the promotion is running out of contenders whom he believes have a legitimate chance to defeat Jones.

Jones, 31, has never lost a bout via stoppage or decision. He was disqualified in a 2009 bout because of illegal elbows and saw his rematch victory over Daniel Cormier overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test.

Following a 16-month absence because of the drug test suspension, Jones had little trouble with Gustafsson, who pushed him to a close five-round decision in their September 2013 meeting. He also dispatched the overmatched but resilient Smith three months later.

In the meantime, Santos, 35, has emerged as a worthy title contender based on a recent surge that has seen him win four fights in the past 11 months, three coming by knockout. The heavy-handed Santos stopped Jimi Manuwa in December and followed it up with a third-round stoppage of Jan Blachowicz in March.

One of Marley's UFC 239 predictions we can share: He is backing Ben Askren (-260) to defeat Jorge Masvidal (+220) in a welterweight clash on the main card.

Marley knows Askren (19-0) is coming off a controversial win over Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut and hopes to silence his doubters, while the rugged Masvidal (33-11) looks to capitalize on his upset of Darren Till with another win as an underdog.

"Askren will be looking for nonstop takedowns and, if he can get them, he should dominate on the ground," Marley told SportsLine. "He is one of the most talented wrestlers in MMA and is very successful at getting the fight to the mat and keeping it there." Only two of Askren's last eight bouts have gone past the first round.

