UFC 239 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA expert picks Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm

UFC 239 takes place at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night and an action-packed 13-fight card will deliver plenty of excitement. Jon Jones puts his light heavyweight championship on the line against Thiago Santos in one main event, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up for grabs against Holly Holm in the other. Jones is a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100), while Santos is a +415 underdog (risk $100 to win $415) in the latest Jones vs. Santos odds. Also on the UFC 239 fight card, Nunes is a -325 favorite in the latest Nunes vs. Holmes odds. In addition to those fights, there are three more between ranked contenders, offering non-stop meaningful bouts up and down the UFC 239 card. Early prelims begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET and the main UFC Las Vegas card starts at 10 p.m. ET. Before you make any UFC 239 picks for Saturday night, listen to the predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $23,000.

Marley has been massively profitable in 2019. Over the past two weeks, he has compiled a record of 19-4, netting his followers a profit of $1,400. Last week at UFC Minneapolis, he accurately predicted Francis Ngannou's knockout of Junior dos Santos in the main event and also nailed Joseph Benavidez winning his rematch with Jussier Formiga in the co-main event.

Two weeks ago at UFC Fight Night 154, Marley's winning selections included big underdog cashes on Randy Brown (+230) against Bryan Barberena (-270) and Molly McCann (+240) upsetting Ariane Lipski (-280). Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is up huge.

Now, with UFC 239 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the UFC Las Vegas card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the main event is an important bout in the career trajectories of both fighters. Jones can't afford a slip-up against a lesser opponent as he attempts to further a career filled with accomplishments inside the cage and tumult outside of it. UFC president Dana White recently told the media the promotion is running out of contenders whom he believes have a legitimate chance to defeat Jones.

Jones, 31, has never lost a bout via stoppage or decision. He was disqualified in a 2009 bout because of illegal elbows and saw his rematch victory over Daniel Cormier overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test.

Following a 16-month absence because of the drug test suspension, Jones had little trouble with Gustafsson, who pushed him to a close five-round decision in their September 2013 meeting. He also dispatched the overmatched but resilient Smith three months later.

In the meantime, Santos, 35, has emerged as a worthy title contender based on a recent surge that has seen him win four fights in the past 11 months, three coming by knockout. The heavy-handed Santos stopped Jimi Manuwa in December and followed it up with a third-round stoppage of Jan Blachowicz in March. You can get Marley's confident Jones vs. Santos picks and UFC 239 predictions at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC 239 predictions we can share: He is backing Ismail Naurdiev to come through as a -450 favorite in a welterweight battle against Chance Recountre.

Naurdiev made his UFC debut in February and provided a convincing decision victory over Michael Prazeres. The 22-year-old is now 18-2 in his professional career and has shown plenty of power (11 knockouts) and impressive jiu-jitsu skills (five submissions). He's the more active striker too, landing 4.2 significant strikes per minute compared to Recountre's 1.26 in UFC fights.

"Naurdiev should be more dangerous anywhere this fight goes, and he will be the one dictating the pace and where it takes place," Marley told SportsLine. "Naurdiev should try to keep this fight on his feet and land a higher volume of harder shots."

Marley also has strong picks for Santos vs. Jones, Nunes vs. Holm and every other fight on the stacked UFC 239 card. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins Santos vs. Jones? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 239, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $23,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.