UFC 239 predictions -- Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos: Fight card, odds, expert picks, start time

The fight world has descended on the fight capital for UFC 239 on Saturday night. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will play host to one of the biggest fight cards of the year with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones taking on the powerful Thiago Santos in the main event while double champ Amanda Nunes battles former champion Holly Holm in the co-main event.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a loaded preview for UFC 239 at the 56:59 mark below.

Even with arguably two of the greatest MMA fighters ever on the marquee, UFC filled out the rest of the event with more stars and hot prospects on the rise. Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren will settle the score after a war of words over the past few months, Luke Rockhold will make his light heavyweight debut and Diego Sanchez will look to turn back the clock when he takes on Michael Chiesa.

With such a loaded event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card with latest odds from Westgate. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (editor).

Fight Campbell Coca Crosby Mormile Wise Jones (c) -900 vs. Santos +600 Jones Jones Jones Jones Jones Nunes (c) -450 vs. Holm +350 Nunes Nunes Nunes Nunes Nunes Askren -210 vs. Masvidal +175 Askren Masvidal Askren Askren Masvidal Rockhold -220 vs. Blachowicz +180 Blachowicz Rockhold Blachowicz Rockhold Blachowicz Chiesa -350 vs. Sanchez +275 Chiesa Sanchez Chiesa Chiesa Chiesa

Campbell on why Jones will win: While Santos surely brings a puncher's chance and a respectable win streak in this title bout, Jones is a heavy favorite for a reason. He isn't merely the G.O.A.T. because of his physical advantages and historically strong chin. It's the adjustments Jones has shown in recent fights and the efficient nature in which his game has evolved since turning 30 that arguably make him more dangerous than ever. Jones has the built-in reach advantage to control distance with ease and the firepower to make opponents pay for crossing the line. How long Santos hangs around will be dependent upon how aggressively he goes for the upset win.

Wise on why Nunes will win: There's a reason "The Lioness" is facing off with a fighter who is 2-4 in her last six bouts. It may have to do with giving her a shot at beating every former or current champion available, but it's also a product of cleaning out a division looking for a star after the Ronda Rousey era. Make no mistake, Nunes is an all-time great and her skills are just now rounding into complete form. Nunes will seize the moment by putting pressure on the kickboxer and not allowing her to get comfortable with the pace. Look for Nunes to score a second or third round knockout in this co-main event.

Crosby on why Askren will win: His controversial debut victory may have soured some on him, but I chose to focus on how incredible it was that not only was Askren able to absorb the punishment he did from Robbie Lawler but maintain the poise in order even secure the choke in the first place. I don't suspect that Masvidal will charge out of the gate as hard as Lawler did, but even if he does, Askren has enough veteran savvy to avoid history repeating itself. Masvidal won't be able to work around the wrestling of Askren, who will likely come away with the three-round decision and a future date with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Wise on why Masvidal will win: There are levels to this game, and while Ben Askren is as elite as they come as a wrestler, the need for a striking game in UFC is paramount at the elite level. Just look at the struggles Demian Maia had when challenging for the title without a true standup game. Masvidal will manage to keep Askren at bay with his stand up game and may catch a shooting Askren with a knee to the head that ends this fight quickly and violently. In the end, I think Masvidal manages to keep Askren off of him long enough to earn a decision over Askren and move closer to a title shot.

Coca on why Rockhold will win: It's been four years since Rockhold finished his savage run through the middleweight division. Since then, we've only seen him inside the cage three times. He's 1-2 in those fights with both losses being knockouts. It's taken him 17 months to get to ready for his light heavyweight debut, so I believe he's going to be ready for this fight, both physically and mentally. He has the size to be able to put on this extra weight and still keep his athleticism, too. I also think weight cuts are always a problem and could have been a factor in his last few losses. Can he take a punch at this weight? Maybe. Will he have the power to drop Jan? Probably. Does he have the skill set to win this fight? Absolutely.

Crosby on why Blachowicz will win: Personally, this was 50/50 for me because I do believe that Rockhold has the ability to begin a career resurgence this weekend at 205 pounds. When it comes down to it, though, I think the long layoff between fights coupled with the damage his body has been through will ultimately hold him back from a victory in this debut outing. He'll likely lose a decision to Blachowicz, but he'll still prove, to some extent, that he has a future at light heavyweight and could one day earn a title opportunity down the road.

Campbell on why Chiesa will win: The recent reinvention of the 37-year-old Sanchez has been a fun journey to behold. Long known for his wrestling base and affinity to brawling, it has been the exploration of his jiu-jitsu game that has spoken well to him being a student of the game. It has also helped his longevity. But Chiesa is simply a younger and better version of the fighter Sanchez is trying to become. No, he isn't a dangerous striker on that level but he has the ability to take Sanchez down, drain his gas tank and look to set up a submission to end it. One can expect there will be action in this one but this is a fight Chiesa should win.

