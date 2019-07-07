UFC 239 purses, payouts: Salaries for main card fighters competing in Las Vegas
Jon Jones will earn the highest guaranteed money on Saturday night at UFC 239
UFC 239, the headlining attraction of this year's International Fight Week, is set to take place on Saturday night inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with two major championship fights headlining the marquee. Jon Jones will aim to grow his reputation of being the greatest of all time when he puts his light heavyweight title on the line against a formidable threat in Thiago Santos, while double-champion Amanda Nunes will look to add another 135-pound victim to her already legendary resume as she defends her bantamweight title against former champ Holly Holm. And as you'd assume, Jones and Nunes have been afforded the opportunity to walk out of Las Vegas with the most cash.
Mere hours before the main card commences, the guaranteed purses were released, and to the surprise of no one, 205-pound king Jones will be walking away with the most lucrative guaranteed payout -- by UFC standards, at least -- with $500,000 headed his way. Nunes, on the other hand, won't be guaranteed to walk away with as much -- though she does have the opportunity to do so. "The Lioness" has a guaranteed payout headed her way of $300,000, though should she successfully defend her title against Holm, then an added win bonus of $200,000 will be tacked on.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
You can have a look at the guaranteed payouts for four of the five main card fights set to take place on Saturday night below.
Fight
Weightclass
Jon Jones ($500,000) vs. Thiago Santos ($350,000)
Light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes ($300,000/$200,000) vs. Holly Holm ($300,000)
Bantamweight title
Ben Askren ($210,000/$160,000) vs. Jorge Masvidal ($1000,000/$100,000)
Welterweight
Like Rockhold ($200,000/$150,000) vs. Jan Blachowicz ($46,000/$46,000)
Light heavyweight
The UFC 239 main card is set to get underway at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, with a welterweight battle featuring Michael Chiesa taking on Diego Sanchez kicking off the festivities.
-
Complete guide to UFC 239 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the Jones-Santos PPV from Las Vegas
-
UFC 239 results, live fight updates
Follow along with live coverage from Las Vegas where two big title fights headline
-
UFC 239 viewing information, live stream
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 239 event capping off International Fight...
-
UFC 239 predictions, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for the year's biggest MMA card
-
UFC 239 picks, expert predictions, odds
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2019
UFC's schedule of fights is setting up to deliver major action to fans