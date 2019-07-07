UFC 239 purses, payouts: Salaries for main card fighters competing in Las Vegas

UFC 239, the headlining attraction of this year's International Fight Week, is set to take place on Saturday night inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with two major championship fights headlining the marquee. Jon Jones will aim to grow his reputation of being the greatest of all time when he puts his light heavyweight title on the line against a formidable threat in Thiago Santos, while double-champion Amanda Nunes will look to add another 135-pound victim to her already legendary resume as she defends her bantamweight title against former champ Holly Holm. And as you'd assume, Jones and Nunes have been afforded the opportunity to walk out of Las Vegas with the most cash.

Mere hours before the main card commences, the guaranteed purses were released, and to the surprise of no one, 205-pound king Jones will be walking away with the most lucrative guaranteed payout -- by UFC standards, at least -- with $500,000 headed his way. Nunes, on the other hand, won't be guaranteed to walk away with as much -- though she does have the opportunity to do so. "The Lioness" has a guaranteed payout headed her way of $300,000, though should she successfully defend her title against Holm, then an added win bonus of $200,000 will be tacked on.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.





You can have a look at the guaranteed payouts for four of the five main card fights set to take place on Saturday night below.

Fight Weightclass Jon Jones ($500,000) vs. Thiago Santos ($350,000) Light heavyweight title Amanda Nunes ($300,000/$200,000) vs. Holly Holm ($300,000) Bantamweight title Ben Askren ($210,000/$160,000) vs. Jorge Masvidal ($1000,000/$100,000) Welterweight Like Rockhold ($200,000/$150,000) vs. Jan Blachowicz ($46,000/$46,000) Light heavyweight

The UFC 239 main card is set to get underway at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, with a welterweight battle featuring Michael Chiesa taking on Diego Sanchez kicking off the festivities.