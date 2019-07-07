UFC 239 results, highlights: Jan Blachowicz spoils Luke Rockhold's 205-pound debut with huge knockout
The Polish power puncher is still a threat in the light heavyweight title picture
LAS VEGAS -- After a week's worth of trash talk leading up to UFC 239, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold's initiation to the 205-pound division turned out to be a violent one.
Polish slugger Jan Blachowicz dropped him with a brutal left hook in Round 2 before finishing him off moments later in Rockhold's debut at light heavyweight. The highlight-reel TKO set off an explosion from the T-Mobile Arena crowd that had booed the lack of action just one round earlier.
Blachowicz (24-8), who called Rockhold a bad person as well as arrogant during Thursday's media day, stood over Rockhold's fallen body after referee Herb Dean leaped in to save him and pointed down to his left foot to taunt him.
"I am too old for this," Blachowicz said of the beef between them. "I showed the legendary Polish power and I am done with him."
Rockhold (16-5) had no shortage of confidence entering the fight, and the part-time model showed off a muscularly rebuilt body upon walking into the cage. The 34-year-old Rockhold was largely the aggressor, and barely missed on a series of head kick attempts until Blachowicz finally caught him.
"I see this left hook all the time in my dreams and I make this into my training and it was done," Blachowicz said.
The momentum of the fight appeared to change at the end of Round 1 as Blachowicz grazed Rockhold with a head kick of his own before dropping him with left hand at the horn. The action picked up right away to open Round 2 as both exchanged heavy punches until a combination from Blachowicz, punctuated by a perfect left hook, sent Rockhold down hard.
Not only did Rockhold's head bounce hard off the canvas, Blachowicz dove in to land three more punches to seal the finish.
After the fight, the 36-year-old Blachowicz called for a light heavyweight title shot. Rockhold, meanwhile, fell to 1-3 in his last four fights, with all three defeats coming by definitive knockout.
