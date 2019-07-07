UFC 239 results, highlights: Michael Chiesa dominates Diego Sanchez on the ground for easy win
Chiesa is now 2-0 since moving up in weight to 170 pounds
LAS VEGAS -- Any remaining magic left in the aging body of MMA folk hero Diego Sanchez was snuffed out on Saturday by Michael Chiesa's dominant ground game.
Despite constant cheers from the T-Mobile Arena faithful each time he would reverse out of trouble, the 37-year-old Sanchez was dominated from start to finish by Chiesa in a thorough unanimous decision at UFC 239. All three judges had the fight 30-26.
Seemingly reborn as a welterweight, Chiesa (16-4) improved to 2-0 at 170 pounds by showcasing the gas tank and aggression that had been partially compromised by a difficult weight cut to lightweight.
With the exception of a successful takedown from Sanchez in the opening seconds of Round 1, Chiesa routinely stuffed any form of offense Sanchez (29-12) was able to muster. He also connected on more than 90 percent of his strikes in a thorough beating between former "Ultimate Fighter" winners.
Asked how he was ever able to make lightweight, the 31-year-old Chiesa said, "I did it with sheer stupidity. But this is my division now. Top 10 [opponent] next and I won't accept anything else.
"Every fight I have won by decision in UFC, I have won with 10-8 rounds and tonight is no exception.
Although Sanchez entered on a two-fight win streak and looked reborn when he stopped former prospect Mickey Gall in March, his bizarre pre-fight theatric were unable to translate into anything opposite Chiesa. The best Sanchez could do was avoid being submitted on multiple occasions, including a particularly precarious choke attempt by Chiesa in Round 2.
"Diego is a tough guy. I thought I had him in the second and I went for it but he took me into deep waters and I was tired," Chiesa said.
