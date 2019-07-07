UFC 239 results, highlights: Song Yadong makes emphatic U.S. debut with knockout victory

LAS VEGAS -- The UFC may have just found its face of a recent high-powered expansion into China.

Song Yadong, a 21-year-old bantamweight prospect, woke up a sleepy T-Mobile Arena card during Saturday's preliminary undercard of UFC 239 with a one-punch knockout that quickly had the building buzzing.

Yadong (14-3, 2 NC), improved to 4-0 in the UFC after he knocked Alejandro Perez (21-8-1) out cold with a counter right hand just over three minutes into the opening round.

The right hand puts Perez away in the FIRST ROUND!



Wow! #UFC239

Fighting for the first time outside of his native China, Yadong was poised and powerful throughout. And considering UFC's commitment to finding new stars in the far east after opening a state-of-the-art Performance Institute last November in Shanghai, Yadong could find himself in a position to receive a heavy push.

Yadong slipped a punch and landed a perfect right cross that floored Perez. Referee Herb Dean jumped in to wave it off just as Yadong landed one more clean punch on the ground.

"First of all, I have to thank my coach, Urijah Faber, and my team, Team Alpha Male," Yadong said. "Without my teammates, there is no me. Without my family and my team, I can not do this on this level.

Faber told CBS Sports on Thursday that Yadong was sent off as a young child to a boarding school which focused on martial arts and that inside the walls of UFC's new PI in China, there are floor-to-ceiling banners of both Yadong and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones hanging from the wall.

"I was practicing that punch. My coach made that call for me to train that specific technique," Yadong said. "I was prepared to fight all three rounds. I didn't expect to finish the fight so fast. I'm very happy with the win."

"I want to fight a top 10 opponent next."

