UFC 239 results -- Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights
Follow along with live coverage from Las Vegas where two big title fights headline
LAS VEGAS -- A pair of world titles will be defended on Saturday when UFC 239 invades T-Mobile Arena.
Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to the Octagon for the third time in seven months when he faces hard-hitting Brazilian Thiago Santos. Amanda Nunes will defend her women's bantamweight title against former champion Holly Holm in the co-main event.
In addition to boasting the consensus G.O.A.T. on the men's and women's side, the International Fight Week card will also present a must-see welterweight bout with title implications as Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal settle their grudge.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including an exclusive interview with Jon Jones and Rashad Evans at the 12:55 mark below.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Las Vegas with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
UFC 239 card/results
Jon Jones (c) vs. Thiago Santos -- Light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Holly Holm -- Bantamweight title
Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Welterweights
Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz -- Light heavyweights
Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa -- Welterweights
Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen -- Featherweights
Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez -- Bantamweights
Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos -- Women's strawweights
Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong -- Bantamweights
UFC 239 updates, highlights
Thanks for stopping by.
-
UFC 239 viewing information, live stream
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 239 event capping off International Fight...
-
UFC 239 predictions, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for the year's biggest MMA card
-
UFC 239 picks, expert predictions, odds
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2019
UFC's schedule of fights is setting up to deliver major action to fans
-
Complete guide to UFC 239 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the Jones-Santos PPV from Las Vegas
-
UFC 239 complete fight card breakdown
Take a quick glance at what to know about each fight this weekend during International Fight...