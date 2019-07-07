UFC 239 results -- Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights

Follow along with live coverage from Las Vegas where two big title fights headline

LAS VEGAS -- A pair of world titles will be defended on Saturday when UFC 239 invades T-Mobile Arena. 

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to the Octagon for the third time in seven months when he faces hard-hitting Brazilian Thiago Santos. Amanda Nunes will defend her women's bantamweight title against former champion Holly Holm in the co-main event.

In addition to boasting the consensus G.O.A.T. on the men's and women's side, the International Fight Week card will also present a must-see welterweight bout with title implications as Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal settle their grudge. 

UFC 239 card/results

Jon Jones (c) vs. Thiago Santos -- Light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Holly Holm -- Bantamweight title
Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Welterweights
Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz -- Light heavyweights
Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa -- Welterweights
Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen -- Featherweights
Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez -- Bantamweights
Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos -- Women's strawweights
Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong -- Bantamweights

UFC 239 updates, highlights

