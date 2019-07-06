UFC 239 start time -- Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos: Live stream, fight card, PPV price, TV channel
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 239 event capping off International Fight Week
International Fight Week for 2019 will reach its conclusion on Saturday night with UFC 239 set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Headlining one of the most stacked cards of the year is a light heavyweight championship tilt as quite possibly the greatest of all time, Jon Jones, puts his 205-pound title on the line against one of the more dangerous strikers he's ever faced in Thiago Santos.
In addition to the main event, another potential G.O.A.T. will be in action when champ-champ Amanda Nunes defends her women's bantamweight title against former titleholder Holly Holm as she looks to add to her historic legacy. Also, what appears to be a welterweight title eliminator is on tap as the undefeated Ben Askren battles Jorge Masvidal.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 239 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 239 prelims
Date: Saturday, July 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 239 main card
Date: Saturday, July 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 239 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.
UFC 239 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones (c) -750
Thiago Santos (+475)
Light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes (c) -400
Holly Holm +310
Women's bantamweight title
Ben Askren -240
Jorge Masvidal +190
Welterweight
Luke Rockhold -220
Jan Blachowicz +180
Light heavyweight
Michael Chiesa -350
Diego Sanchez +290
Welterweight
