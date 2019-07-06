UFC 239 start time -- Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos: Live stream, fight card, PPV price, TV channel

International Fight Week for 2019 will reach its conclusion on Saturday night with UFC 239 set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Headlining one of the most stacked cards of the year is a light heavyweight championship tilt as quite possibly the greatest of all time, Jon Jones, puts his 205-pound title on the line against one of the more dangerous strikers he's ever faced in Thiago Santos.

In addition to the main event, another potential G.O.A.T. will be in action when champ-champ Amanda Nunes defends her women's bantamweight title against former titleholder Holly Holm as she looks to add to her historic legacy. Also, what appears to be a welterweight title eliminator is on tap as the undefeated Ben Askren battles Jorge Masvidal.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 239 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 239 prelims

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 239 main card

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 239 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.

UFC 239 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jon Jones (c) -750 Thiago Santos (+475) Light heavyweight title Amanda Nunes (c) -400 Holly Holm +310 Women's bantamweight title Ben Askren -240 Jorge Masvidal +190 Welterweight Luke Rockhold -220 Jan Blachowicz +180 Light heavyweight Michael Chiesa -350 Diego Sanchez +290 Welterweight

