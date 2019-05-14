UFC 240 fight card: Max Holloway to defend featherweight championship vs. Frankie Edgar

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is set to return to the 145-pound ranks following a brief hiatus while in pursuit of becoming a dual-champion, though he won't be defending his title against the opponent many expected. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, he'll be putting his title on the line against Frankie Edgar as the two have verbally agreed to a fight on the UFC 240 fight card which is set to take place on July 27 in Edmonton, Ontario, Canada.

This marks the third booking of Holloway vs. Edgar. They were first set to clash at UFC 218 in December 2017, but Edgar was forced to pull out due to injury. The fight was then rescheduled for UFC 222 in March 2018, but this time it was the champion Holloway forced to remove himself due to a leg injury.

Over the weekend at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Alexander Volkanovski extended his UFC winning streak to seven when he earned a unanimous decision victory over the legendary Jose Aldo in front of his home crowd. It was assumed that Volkanovski had done enough to that point to earn a crack at Holloway and the featherweight title, but earlier this week, Edgar took to Instagram to lobby for the fight that keeps experiencing postponement. Apparently, Edgar's plea may have hit home with UFC matchmakers.

Holloway (20-4) briefly departed the featherweight division to move up to 155 pounds and challenge for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 236 last month against Dustin Poirier. Unfortunately, his venture to become a dual-champion came up unsuccessful as he was battered by Poirier en route to a unanimous decision loss in an instant classic fight.

Edgar (23-6-1), a former UFC lightweight champion, will be heading into this one coming off a 15-month layoff, last competing April 2018 while earning a unanimous decision victory over Cub Swanson.