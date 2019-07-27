UFC 240 odds, best predictions: MMA expert picks Holloway vs. Edgar, Cyborg vs. Spencer

Max Holloway was once 3-3 in the UFC and perhaps in danger of losing his spot in the promotion following back-to-back losses. Now, he is the featherweight champion riding a 13-fight win streak in the division. Holloway defends the title Saturday night against decorated veteran Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 240 in Edmonton, Alberta. The 12-bout card from Rogers Place features the preliminary card starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Holloway stopped previously unbeaten contender Brian Ortega in his last title defense. Now, he turns his attention to Edgar, the former lightweight champ who will be making his fifth UFC title-bout appearance. Holloway is a -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100), while Edgar is offered at +325 in the latest Holloway vs. Edgar odds. In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg (-680) meets Felicia Spencer in a women's flyweight bout, with Spencer getting +490 as an underdog in the Cyborg vs. Spencer odds. Before locking in your UFC 240 picks, be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Marley knows Holloway, who is No. 6 in the UFC's coveted pound-for-pound rankings, will be eager to get back on the winning track after seeing his 13-fight win streak snapped in his last bout. Holloway moved up to lightweight in an attempt to win the interim belt and perhaps put himself in position to become a double champion.

But Holloway, 27, came up short in a unanimous-decision loss to Dustin Poirier, who will now fight sitting champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title. Even so, Holloway has yet to see a major challenge during his reign as featherweight champ, which includes a pair of knockout victories over former champ Jose Aldo.

He's likely to face resistance from Edgar, 37, the resilient veteran who will be competing for a title for the first time since losing to Aldo for the interim featherweight belt in July 2016. He responded with two straight victories and was scheduled for a title shot against Holloway last year.

But the champion had to pull out because of injury and Edgar instead faced Ortega, who knocked him out in the first round. The fourth-ranked Edgar rebounded with the win over Swanson and will now get his long-awaited meeting with Holloway.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 240 selections here: He is backing Kyle Stewart (-120) to get the best of Eric Koch (+100) in a welterweight bout on the early preliminary card.

Stewart (11-2) looks to bounce back from a submission loss to Chance Rencountre in his UFC debut in January. Koch (15-6) is 1-3 in his past four UFC bouts and aiming to snap a two-fight losing streak.

"I think Stewart is more likely to get the knockout, and I see Koch spending a lot of time against the cage or on his back," Marley told SportsLine.

