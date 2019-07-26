UFC 240 odds, predictions: Proven MMA expert picks Holloway vs. Edgar, Cyborg vs. Spencer

Max Holloway aims to keep building his legacy in mixed martial arts, while Frankie Edgar would love nothing more than to put one final stamp on his own. Holloway defends the featherweight title against Edgar on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 240 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The preliminary card is set for 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Holloway lost his last bout in a bid to take the interim lightweight title, but has 13 consecutive wins at welterweight. The fourth-ranked Edgar will be making his fifth appearance in a UFC title bout and is coming off a win over Cub Swanson. Holloway is a -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100), while Edgar is offered at +325 (risk $100 to win $325) in the latest Holloway vs. Edgar odds. In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg (-680) faces Felicia Spencer, who is going off as the +490 underdog in the latest Cyborg vs. Spencer odds. Be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley before setting your UFC 240 picks.

Marley knows Holloway, who is No. 6 in the UFC's coveted pound-for-pound rankings, will be eager to get back on the winning track after seeing his 13-fight win streak snapped in his last bout. Holloway moved up to lightweight in an attempt to win the interim belt and perhaps put himself in position to become a double champion.

But Holloway, 27, came up short in a unanimous-decision loss to Dustin Poirier, who will now fight sitting champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title. Even so, Holloway has yet to see a major challenge during his reign as featherweight champ, which includes a pair of knockout victories over former champ Jose Aldo.

He's likely to face resistance from Edgar, 37, the resilient veteran who will be competing for a title for the first time since losing to Aldo for the interim featherweight belt in July 2016. He responded with two straight victories and was scheduled for a title shot against Holloway last year.

But the champion had to pull out because of injury and Edgar instead faced Ortega, who knocked him out in the first round. The fourth-ranked Edgar rebounded with the win over Swanson and will now get his long-awaited meeting with Holloway.

Here's one of Marley's UFC 240 selections that we'll share: He likes Viviane Araujo (-250) to defeat Alexis Davis (+210) in a women's flyweight bout on the preliminary card.

Araujo (7-1) seeks her second UFC win after winning her debut by knockout. Davis (19-9) hopes to overcome a two-fight losing streak, with both defeats coming by decision.

"Davis sets a high pace on the feet and is decent on the ground as well, but she is too willing to take punches to land her own. I don't see that going over well in this matchup," Marley told SportsLine.

