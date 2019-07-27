UFC 240 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA expert picks Holloway vs. Edgar, Cyborg vs. Spencer

Max Holloway was just 13 years old when Frankie Edgar made his professional debut in mixed martial arts. Now, the younger fighter holds the position that the veteran covets. Holloway makes the third defense of his featherweight title Saturday night when he meets Edgar in the main event of UFC 240 in Edmonton, Alberta. The 12-fight card from Rogers Place features the main card at 10 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET. Holloway and Edgar have twice had their matchup canceled because of injuries, but will now meet in an intriguing matchup that pits two of the greatest fighters of their generations battling for a title. Edgar, 37, made his UFC debut in 2002, and the 27-year-old Holloway came along 10 years later. Holloway is a -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100), while Edgar is a +325 (risk $100 to win $325) underdog in the Holloway vs. Edgar odds. In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg (-680) meets Felicia Spencer, who is going off at +490 in the Cyborg vs. Spencer odds, in a women's flyweight bout. Before locking in your UFC 240 picks, make sure you see the predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Marley knows Holloway, who is No. 6 in the UFC's coveted pound-for-pound rankings, will be eager to get back on the winning track after seeing his 13-fight win streak snapped in his last bout. Holloway moved up to lightweight in an attempt to win the interim belt and perhaps put himself in position to become a double champion.

But Holloway, 27, came up short in a unanimous-decision loss to Dustin Poirier, who will now fight sitting champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title. Even so, Holloway has yet to see a major challenge during his reign as featherweight champ, which includes a pair of knockout victories over former champ Jose Aldo.

He's likely to face resistance from Edgar, 37, the resilient veteran who will be competing for a title for the first time since losing to Aldo for the interim featherweight belt in July 2016. He responded with two straight victories and was scheduled for a title shot against Holloway last year.

But the champion had to pull out because of injury and Edgar instead faced Ortega, who knocked him out in the first round. The fourth-ranked Edgar rebounded with the win over Swanson and will now get his long-awaited meeting with Holloway.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 240 picks here: He is supporting Arman Tsarukyan (-200) to get his hand raised against Oliver Aubin-Mercier (+170) in a lightweight clash on the main card.

Aubin-Mercier (11-4) will attempt to get back on track following consecutive decision losses. Tsarukyan (13-2) saw a 12-fight winning streak snapped in his UFC debut, but he lost a close decision to Islam Makhachev.

"Tsarukyan looks like a solid, young prospect ... I don't know if Aubin-Mericer will have much grappling success in this matchup, and I think he is outgunned on the feet," Marley told SportsLine.

