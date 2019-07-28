UFC 240 results, highlights: Cris Cyborg batters Felicia Spencer en route to decision victory

Cris Cyborg is back in the win column.

After taking her first loss in 15 years, the former UFC featherweight champion got back to her winning ways with a hard fought win over Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240 in Edmonton on Saturday night. Cyborg dropped heavy punches and kicks on the relative unknown 145-pound challenger, but was never able to completely turn the lights out on her opponent.

Despite suffering a massive cut on her forehead in Round 1 thanks to a nice elbow from Spencer, Cyborg rallied to land multiple four and five-punch combinations on the former Invicta FC champion throughout the 15-minute fight. Even with Spencer, a submission specialist, working hard in the clinch against the cage, Cyborg was able to prevent a single takedown from being secured.

When Spencer tried to pull guard in Round 2, Cyborg stayed on her feet and landed huge punches from her standing guard position.

In the end, Cyborg was just too much for her opponent. When asked after the fight by Joe Rogan what would be next, Cyborg didn't really provide much other than she wants another shot at double champion Amanda Nunes, who handed Cyborg that first defeat in 15 years back in December. But it will be up to UFC and Cyborg's management team to make it happen with Cyborg fighting out her contract on Saturday night. Nunes herself chimed in immediately after the fight.

