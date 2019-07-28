UFC 240 results -- Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is set to play host to UFC's latest PPV offering as Rogers Place plays host to UFC 240 on Saturday night. Featherweight champion Max Holloway will put his 145-pound title on the line against one of the best ever in former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Holloway returns to featherweight after a failed attempt to claim the interim lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in April. In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg makes her first appearance since losing the 145-pound title to Amanda Nunes in December when she faces off against Felicia Spencer.

UFC 240 card/results

Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie Edgar -- Featherweight title

Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer -- Women's featherweights

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price -- Welterweights

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan -- Lightweights

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko -- Middleweights

Alexis Davis vs. Viviane Araujo -- Women's flyweights

Hakeem Dawodu def. Yoshinori Horie via third-round TKO (head kick)

Gavin Tucker def. Seungwoo Choi via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 240 updates, highlights

